AMC Greenlights First Episodic Anthology Series

AMC announced today that it has greenlit a new, yet-to-be-titled original episodic anthology drama created by Emmy-Award winning writer Will Bridges ("Black Mirror," "Stranger Things") and Brett Goldstein ("Superbob," "Adult Life Skills"). Bridges and Goldstein will executive produce with Jolyon Symonds through Fearless Minds, a Banijay Group company ('Thorne' series for Sky One, "Complicit"). The Untitled Bridges/Goldstein Project, produced by AMC Studios, will consist of six, hour-long episodes, and is slated for a 2020 debut on AMC.

Each episode of the Untitled Bridges/Goldstein Project will feature an entirely new story and different cast, a first-time format for AMC. The series takes place 15 years from now, when Science makes a discovery that changes the lives of everyone on the planet - a way to find your soul mate. The series uses the sci-fi conceit to tell six provocative stories about the cost of finding true love, all different in tone and featuring a Spectrum of people and relationships. Bridges and Goldstein previously created the short film "For Life," which serves as the basis for this new, original series.

"This is AMC's first foray into non-serialized story-telling, and we're trying to do so in the boldest way possible. The show explores how technological innovation can impact the most delicate matters of the heart, and each episode will turn personal life choices into high-stakes drama. It's a fresh yet relatable idea, portrayed through wildly entertaining tales with unexpected twists, humor, and meaningful emotion," said David Madden, president of programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios. "Will and Brett are immensely talented creators, and we are thrilled to have these new and observant voices on AMC."

Said Bridges, "I'm thrilled to be working on this show with AMC. To get the opportunity to expand on the short film Brett and I made and tell new stories about how messed up love can make a person is something we're both very grateful for and extremely excited about."

Said Goldstein, "I am extremely excited and honoured to make our show about soulmates with AMC, the network responsible for at least two of my favourite shows, one of which I definitely watched legally."

Will Bridges, Co-Creator/Executive Producer

Bridges co-wrote the Emmy-winning episode "USS Callister" of "Black Mirror" last season directed by Toby Haynes. He recently staffed on Season 3 of "Stranger Things" for Netflix. Bridges also adapted a feature based on the Science fiction short story, "Prize Of Peril," which is in development with Studio Canal and Grand Electric. He wrote and directed the short film "Shallow," a thriller starring Dan Stevens.

Brett Goldstein, Co-Creator/Executive Producer

Goldstein successfully juggles life as an actor, writer, comic and director. He co-wrote and starred in the critically acclaimed feature film "Superbob" with Catherine Tate. He also co-wrote the three 'Nan Specials' that were in the top ten most watched programs in the UK that year. As an actor, Goldstein won the prestigious 2016 BIFA for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "Adult Life Skills" with Jodie Whittaker and can next be seen in the SXSW hit "Wild Honey Pie" alongside Jemima Kirke. His television credits include lead roles in "Hoff The Record," "Derek," "Drifters" and "Uncle." Goldstein stared in the hilarious "The Pact" opposite Sarah Solemani of BBC2. He played a lead role in Whitney Cummings' HBO pilot "A Lot" and the NBC/WB Bill Lawrence pilot "Spaced Out."

Jolyon Symonds, Executive Producer

Jolyon Symonds has previously produced award-winning drama and feature films including: the "Thorne" series for Sky One, the BAFTA-winning drama "Complicit" written by Guy Hibbert for Channel 4, the box office hit "Kevin and Perry Go Large," and Danny Brocklehurst's "The Driver" for BBC One.





