ABC Will Air Tribute Special For Chadwick Boseman Following BLACK PANTHER

The 40-minute special tribute is titled Chadwick Boseman – A Tribute for a King.

ABC will air a tribute to Chadwick Boseman on Sunday night, August 30, following an airing of Black Panther, Mashable reports.

The film will air commercial-free on ABC at 8:00 p.m. ET, followed by a 40-minute special tribute, titled Chadwick Boseman - A Tribute for a King.

According to ABC, the special will "celebrate Boseman's storied life, legacy and career, and the cultural imprint he made on- and off-screen."

The program will feature tributes from "celebrities, political figures, and fans across the world," as well as "special words" from friends and co-stars.

In addition, the special will "shine a light on the medical condition [Boseman] privately battled."

Read more on Mashable.

Chadwick Boseman died on August 28, after a four year battle with stage IV colon cancer. Boseman is best known for his role as the Marvel Comics character T'Challa / Black Panther, with Captain America: Civil War being his first film in a five-picture deal with Marvel. He starred in the film Black Panther in 2018, for which he won a NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award. Read his full obituary on BroadwayWorld.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You