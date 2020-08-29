Chadwick Boseman, Best Known For BLACK PANTHER, Has Died at 43

Boseman's cause of death was stage IV colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his performance in Black Panther, has died at age 43.

It was confirmed in a statement on his official Twitter account that Boseman's cause of death was stage IV colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2016.

Boseman is best known for his role as the Marvel Comics character T'Challa / Black Panther, with Captain America: Civil War being his first film in a five-picture deal with Marvel. He starred in the film Black Panther in 2018, for which he won a NAACP Image Award and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

Other roles include Jackie Robinson in 42 (2013), James Brown in Get on Up (2014), and Thurgood Marshall in Marshall (2017).

Boseman's other film roles include 21 Bridges (2019) and Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods (2020). His final film will be the film adaptation of August Wilson's play Ma Rainey's Black Bottom also starring Viola Davis, which will be released on Netflix.

