Renée Fleming & Bryn Terfel Join the Richard Tucker Music Foundation 2022 Gala at David Geffen Hall

Internationally acclaimed American soprano Renée Fleming (1990 Richard Tucker Award Winner) and Welsh bass-baritone Bryn Terfel will join the Richard Tucker Music Foundation for its 2022 Gala on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:30pm at the new David Geffen Hall at Lincoln Center. This will mark Terfel's first return to U.S. stages after a number of years performing primarily in Europe.

The Gala concert program will highlight a variety of beloved operatic repertoire, including works from Bizet's Carmen, Gershwin's Porgy and Bess, Gounod's Romeo et Juliette, Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro, Puccini's La bohème, and Verdi's Aida, among other operas.

Fleming and Terfel join a previously announced cast of Richard Tucker Award Winners, Grant Recipients, and special guests, which includes the renowned soprano and 2022 Richard Tucker Award Winner Angel Blue. Additional singers include mezzo-soprano Joyce DiDonato (2002 Richard Tucker Award Winner), soprano Christine Goerke (2001 Richard Tucker Award Winner), soprano Angela Meade (2011 Richard Tucker Tucker Award Winner), soprano Nadine Sierra (2017 Richard Tucker Award Winner), tenor Stephen Costello (2009 Richard Tucker Award Winner), tenor Michael Fabiano (2014 Richard Tucker Award Winner), bass-baritone Ryan Speedo Green (2014 Career Grant and 2011 Study Grant Recipient), baritone Reginald Smith, Jr. (2015 Study Grant Recipient), tenor Russell Thomas (2010 Career Grant Recipient), and bass-baritone Christian Van Horn (2018 Richard Tucker Award Winner).

Joining the featured artists are members of the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra and the New York Choral Society. The celebrated Italian conductor Speranza Scappucci leads the evening's festivities.

A dinner reception follows the event at the Leon and Norma Hess Grand Promenade of David Geffen Hall.

Event Details:



The Richard Tucker Gala 2022

Sunday, November 13, 2022 at 6:30pm

Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall | 10 Lincoln Center Plaza | NY, NY 10023

Link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2206511®id=52&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Frichardtucker.org%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Tickets



Tickets are on sale through Lincoln Center's website, calling Centercharge at 212-721-6500, calling the Tucker Foundation at 212-757-2218 (Monday through Friday, 10:00am to 5:30pm ET), or mailing a ticket form (downloadable here) to the Richard Tucker Music Foundation at 1790 Broadway, Suite 715, New York, NY 10019 -1412.

Performers



Angel Blue, 2022 Richard Tucker Award

Stephen Costello, 2009 Richard Tucker Award

Joyce DiDonato, 2002 Richard Tucker Award

Michael Fabiano, 2014 Richard Tucker Award

Renée Fleming, 1990 Richard Tucker Award

Christine Goerke, 2001 Richard Tucker Award

Ryan Speedo Green, 2014 Career Grant, 2011 Study Grant

Angela Meade, 2011 Richard Tucker Tucker Award

Nadine Sierra, 2017 Richard Tucker Award

Reginald Smith, Jr., 2015 Study Grant

Bryn Terfel, Special Guest

Russell Thomas, 2010 Career Grant

Christian Van Horn, 2018 Richard Tucker Award Winner

Speranza Scappucci, conductor

Members of The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra

New York Choral Society

Program



Program includes selections from BIZET'S Carmen, GERSHWIN'S Porgy and Bess, GOUNOD'S Romeo et Juliette, MOZART'S Le Nozze di Figaro, PUCCINI'S La bohème, VERDI's Aida, and more.

The concert will last approximately two hours with no intermission.

About the Richard Tucker Music Foundation



After Richard Tucker's untimely death in 1975, his duo partner and friend Robert Merrill worked with the Tucker family to organize a gathering of opera legends, including Martina Arroyo and Roberta Peters, to take place on what would have been the duo's next date at Carnegie Hall. The Richard Tucker Music Foundation was formed later that year, and the concert became an annual tradition, raising funds to support young American opera singers and keep the beloved tenor's memory alive. For more than four decades, the foundation's annual concert has brought together some of opera's most illustrious stars, including Leonard Bernstein, Montserrat Caballé, Plácido Domingo, Luciano Pavarotti, Leontyne Price, and Joan Sutherland.

The Richard Tucker Music Foundation is a non-profit cultural organization dedicated to perpetuating the artistic legacy of the great Brooklyn-born tenor by nurturing the careers of talented young American opera singers. Through awards, grants for study, performance opportunities, and other activities, the foundation provides professional development for singers at various stages of their careers. It also offers free performances in the New York metropolitan area, and supports music education enrichment programs. Each year, the foundation confers its most prestigious prize, the Richard Tucker Award (often referred to as the "Heisman Trophy of Opera"), on an artist poised at the edge of a major international career.

Photo credit: Renée Fleming by Andrew Eccles, Bryn Terfel by Mitch Jenkins / DG