Video: First Look at THE GERSHWINS' PORGY & BESS at the Metropolitan Opera

The Metropolitan Opera has released first look videos of their new production of Porgy & Bess. Conducted by Kwamé Ryan, the Gershwins’ great American classic returns to the Met, featuring electrifying choreography by Camille A. Brown. The production opens on December 2 and runs through January 24.

Benjamin Taylor and the Met Chorus sing an excerpt from Jake’s Act II aria in an early stage rehearsal.

Ryan Speedo Green and the Met Chorus sing an excerpt from Crown’s Act II aria in an early stage rehearsal.

Alfred Walker, as Porgy, sings an excerpt from Porgy, Serena, and Maria’s Act II trio in an early stage rehearsal.

A supremely American masterpiece and arguably the most ambitious creation of one of the nation’s brightest artistic talents, Porgy and Bess features a rich collection of individual arias, many of which have become classics of the Great American Songbook. But the opera also maintains a level of musical unity and a descriptive language that rank it among the repertory’s great works.