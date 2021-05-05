Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Nashville Opera Brings CINDERELLA To Ascend Amphitheater

Starring Emily Fons in the title role.

May. 5, 2021  

Nashville Opera Brings CINDERELLA To Ascend Amphitheater

Nashville Opera returns to the stage June 12 with a live, open-air production of CINDERELLA at Ascend Amphitheater.

Working with the Metro Heath Department and a medical advisory team led by Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the company will offer a performance for a socially distanced audience of approximately 1500 (22% venue capacity), complying with all COVID-mitigation guidelines of the City and Ascend. Audiences can enjoy this comedic retelling of a beloved, family-friendly opera outdoors in beautiful downtown Nashville.

Starring Emily Fons in the title role, John Hoomes' original staging of CINDERELLA crosses the effervescent music of Rossini (A.K.A. The Barber of Seville) with the madcap beach-party movies of the 60s.

Ms. Fons, who has been hailed by Opera News as one of the best singing actresses of her generation, will be making her company debut in this production. She will be joined by Matthew Grills, tenor; Jonathan Beyer, baritone; Bryn Holdsworth, soprano; and Stefano de Peppo, baritone-talented performing artists who have graced some of the biggest stages in the opera world.

The production will also feature 2021 Mary Ragland Emerging Artists Emily Cottam, mezzo-soprano and Chris Curcuruto, baritone in their Nashville Opera mainstage debuts.

To support social distancing practices, the production has been edited to a 90-minute one-act format with no intermission. Chairs will be placed in socially distant pods both in the floor and lawn sections of the venue. Masks will be required. Tickets are priced from $26 to $104 and will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster beginning April 30.

Visit nashvilleopera.org/cinderella for more information.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Branded Broadway Merch

Related Articles View More Opera Stories
VIDEO: Three Divas Live in Concert To Stream Live From Versailles 5/22 Photo

VIDEO: Three Divas Live in Concert To Stream Live From Versailles 5/22

VIDEO: LA Opera Happy Hour With Jacob Ingbar Photo

VIDEO: LA Opera Happy Hour With Jacob Ingbar

Union: Metropolitan Opera Unlikely to Reopen its Doors in 2021 Photo

Union: Metropolitan Opera Unlikely to Reopen its Doors in 2021

Opera North Presents Virtual Presentations of ORFEO ED EURIDICE, FIDELIO and More Photo

Opera North Presents Virtual Presentations of ORFEO ED EURIDICE, FIDELIO and More


More Hot Stories For You

  • HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Aiming for 2022 Broadway Reopening
  • Actors' Equity Association Applauds News That Broadway Will Begin Ticket Sales for Fall Start
  • Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Find Out Which One of Jenn Colella's Signature Songs Makes Her Nervous!
  • Breaking News: Broadway to Re-Open on September 14th at 100% Capacity