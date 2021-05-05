Nashville Opera Brings CINDERELLA To Ascend Amphitheater

Nashville Opera returns to the stage June 12 with a live, open-air production of CINDERELLA at Ascend Amphitheater.

Working with the Metro Heath Department and a medical advisory team led by Dr. William Schaffner of Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the company will offer a performance for a socially distanced audience of approximately 1500 (22% venue capacity), complying with all COVID-mitigation guidelines of the City and Ascend. Audiences can enjoy this comedic retelling of a beloved, family-friendly opera outdoors in beautiful downtown Nashville.

Starring Emily Fons in the title role, John Hoomes' original staging of CINDERELLA crosses the effervescent music of Rossini (A.K.A. The Barber of Seville) with the madcap beach-party movies of the 60s.

Ms. Fons, who has been hailed by Opera News as one of the best singing actresses of her generation, will be making her company debut in this production. She will be joined by Matthew Grills, tenor; Jonathan Beyer, baritone; Bryn Holdsworth, soprano; and Stefano de Peppo, baritone-talented performing artists who have graced some of the biggest stages in the opera world.

The production will also feature 2021 Mary Ragland Emerging Artists Emily Cottam, mezzo-soprano and Chris Curcuruto, baritone in their Nashville Opera mainstage debuts.

To support social distancing practices, the production has been edited to a 90-minute one-act format with no intermission. Chairs will be placed in socially distant pods both in the floor and lawn sections of the venue. Masks will be required. Tickets are priced from $26 to $104 and will be available for purchase through Ticketmaster beginning April 30.

Visit nashvilleopera.org/cinderella for more information.