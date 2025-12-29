Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards; COME FROM AWAY Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Nashville & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Nashville Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
Michael Ruff
- THIS IS THE MOMENT
- Cumberland County Playhouse
20%
Laura Osnes and Carrie Manalakos
- FROM BROADWAY AND BEYOND
- The Franklin Theatre
15%
Daniel Black
- BONFIRE NIGHTS
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Nat Zegree
- 100 YEARS OF DISNEY
- Franklin theatre
9%
Katarina Kell
- DREAMCATCHER CABARET
- Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
9%
Erica Aubrey
- FACULTY SERIES
- Belmont University
8%
Erica Aubry
- ERICA AUBRY FACULTY CONCERT
- Belmont Musical Theatre
5%Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Joi Ware
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
14%
Kristen Carroll
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
8%
Jensen Crain-Foster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE WIZARD OF OZ
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Elise Horecka
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
6%
Holt Kirkindoll
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
6%
Darcy Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
4%
McKenna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
Kimberly Wolff
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
3%
Sophie True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Ashley Gentry
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Ashley Gentry
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Anna Perry
- SWING!
- Belmont University
3%
Anna Perry
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Ella Hunter, Cassidy Slabaugh, and Caitlin Clements
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Lilliana Johnson
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Allison Little
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Franklin Theatrical Fellowship
2%
Everett Tarlton
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont University
2%
Ella Hunter
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Q Rankins
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Susan Guina
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
2%
Emily Tello Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Schuyler Phoenix
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
1%
Raven Arbuckle
- WITCH
- Lakewood Theatre
1%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Melissa K. Durmon
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
13%
Tori Niemiec
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
10%
Austin Blake Conlee
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Veronica Roeder
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
7%
Heather Striebel
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Denese Rene Evans
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
6%
Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%
Kari Cotton
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
5%
Dawn Ashley and Pam Buck
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Lee Witte
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Rebel Mickelson
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Dawn Ashley
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Devon Spencer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Brenda Schwab
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Melissa Marsh & Cat Eberwine
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Megan Whitney
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Danay Chambers
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Denese Rene Evans
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Dawn Ashley and Keri Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Janessa Kaylor
- HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Diane Bearden & Robert Coles
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%
Kimberly Weir
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
1%
Captain Sendella
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Dance Production HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
35%SWING!
- Belmont University
30%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
21%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
14%Best Direction Of A Musical
Leah Lowe
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
12%
Britt Hancock
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
11%
Skyler Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
7%
Bryce McDonald
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%
Jeff Martinez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
5%
Joel Meriwether
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%
Marcus Lackey
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Adam Pingel
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Keith and Lindsey Wortham
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Heather Kleinfeld
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Donna Driver
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
4%
Mitchell Vantrease
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%
Cat Glidwell
- CINDERELLA
- Center for the Arts
3%
Patrick Cassidy
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Heather Steele
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Renee Robinson
- SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Britt Hancock
- SH-BOOM!
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
David Shamburger
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%
Nick True
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Jake Speck
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Casey Hebbel
- SWING!
- Belmont University
1%
Angie Dee
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
1%
Leslie Berra
- CHICAGO
- Gift of Song
1%
Heather Steele
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Direction Of A Play
Hunter Foster
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
18%
Jason Spelbring
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
12%
Harli Cooper-Graham
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
11%
Rob K Wannamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Civic Center
10%
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Aaron Catron
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
5%
Abby Waddoups
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
4%
Chris Guerra
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
4%
Rene Pulliam
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Casey Sams
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
3%
Matt Logan
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Erin Grace-Bailey
- BUS STOP
- The Keeton
2%
Beki Baker
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
2%
Denice Hicks
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
2%
Lenny West
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
2%
Reagan Aycock
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Ann-Street Kavanagh
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Joel Meriwether
- RUN FOR YOUR WIFE
- Playhouse 615
1%
Emma Collins
- MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Ensemble THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
18%COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
10%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
6%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
4%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
4%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
2%SWEENEY TODD
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
2%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
1%THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
1%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
1%CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY
- Center for the Arts
1%SWING!
- Belmont Musical Theatre
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Dalton Hamilton
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
16%
Cameron Filepas
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
12%
Cameron Filepas
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Renee Robinson
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
7%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
7%
Kristain Rarig
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
6%
Stephen Moss
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
5%
Brooke Sanders
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Karisha Glover
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Michael Barnett
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
5%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Brooke Sanders
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
3%
Darren Levin
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%
Katelyn Elvington
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Corinne Fann
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
2%
Brooke Sanders
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
2%
Alexis Levon
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Sarah Michele Bailey
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
15%
Heather McCall & Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Todd Nichols
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
8%
Lauren Marshall, Jacob Miller
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
6%
Denise Earnst
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Anna Vogler
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
5%
Emily Dennis and Cameron Roberts
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Heather McCall, Jacob Miller
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Randy Craft
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Roger Hutson
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%
Lindsey Wortham
- NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Nick True
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Amy Massengill
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%
Royce Phillips
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
3%
Jo Lynn Burks
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
3%
Stephen Kummer
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Roger Hutson
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
2%
Roger Hutson
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
2%
Cameron Roberts
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Scott Brons
- RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
2%
Debbie Shannon and Mark David Williams
- SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
1%
Dean Williamson
- LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
1%
Josh Smith
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
1%
Dean Williamson
- CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
1%Best Musical COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
12%HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
6%GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
6%RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
5%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
4%THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
4%ALL SHOOK UP
- Belmont Musical Theatre
3%ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
3%RAGTIME
- The Keeton
3%A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
2%BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
2%YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%SEVEN BRIDES FOR SEVEN BROTHERS
- Audience of One
2%JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
2%RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA
- Franklin Light Opera
2%SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
2%NEWSIES
- Arts Center of Cannon County
1%RENT
- Circle Players
1%SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%Best Performer In A Musical
Brenda Sparks
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
12%
Abigail Williams
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Phoenix Aura Woods
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Charlotte Myrhe Shealy
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Haley Ray
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Harli Cooper
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Adam Pingel
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
3%
Layla Frankel
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
David Mayer
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Jordan Romero
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
3%
Alana Shirk
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Abby Newman
- WINTER WONDERETTES
- Pull-Tight Players
2%
Clara Martinez
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
2%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Jadyn Heinrichs
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
2%
Shay Starrett
- THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
2%
Emily Summers
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Tai Pardo
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Alyssa Borg
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
2%
Kyle Wagner
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Jayden Murphy
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Camryn Clark
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Karisha Glover
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
2%
Anna Claire Ashley
- FREAKY FRIDAY
- Center for the Arts
1%Best Performer In A Play
Gabriela Bulka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
16%
Zoe Hunt
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
12%
Brenda Sparks
- PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
11%
Nick Spencer
- THE PLAY THST GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
5%
Gabriela Bulka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
5%
Mary Humphrey
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
DeAnna Helgeson
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Cat Glidwell
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
4%
Beth Henderson
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
3%
Brian Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Weslie Webster
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%
Evan Fenne
- BAREFOOT IN THE PARK
- The Keeton
2%
Brittany Blaire Anderson
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
2%
Heather McCall
- THE COTTAGE
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Beth Henderson
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%
Amanda Medli
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Jenna Henderson
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
1%
Michael Beckett
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
1%
Katie Bruno
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
1%
Eric Pasto-Crosby
- THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- The Nashville Shakespeare Festival
1%
Michelle Crain
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
1%
John Carpenter
- THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
1%
Nat McIntyre
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
1%Best Play PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
14%STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
13%THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
12%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
8%PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse
8%THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
7%MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%ODDITY IMPROV
- The Franklin Theatre
5%THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
5%DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
3%THE WHALE
- Playhouse 615
3%THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR
- Nashville Shakespeare Festival
3%CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
3%GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
2%THE BOOK OF WILL
- Lakewood Theatre
2%LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Production of an Opera CARMEN
- Nashville Opera
63%AMAHL & THE NIGHT VISITORS
- Franklin Light Opera
21%LUCIA
- Nashville Opera
16%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Gary C. Hoff
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
15%
Sophie Smrcka
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
9%
Cody Rutledge
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Aaron Catron
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
7%
Rob Wanamaker
- STEEL MAGNOLIAS
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
6%
Bus Stop
- KEVIN DRIVER
- The Keeton
5%
Cody Rutledge
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Jill Hassberger
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Rachel Oppmann
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
Wanderson Rezende
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
4%
Andrew Cohen
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Rob Wanamaker
- GREASE
- South Jackson Performing Arts Center
4%
Matt Logan
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Daniel Vincent
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
3%
Jaymes Campbell
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Sophie Smrcka
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
2%
Ann Street-Kavanagh
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Witch
- RAVEN ARBUCKLE
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Josh Reynolds
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Phillip Storvik and Ryan Vogel
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Curtis Phillips
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%
Tom Tutino
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Cumberland County Playhouse
1%
Run For Your Wife
- JOEL MERIWETHER
- Playhouse 615
1%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patty McGary
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
10%
Aaron Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Daxton Patrick
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
8%
Elisabeth Dupuy
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
8%
Patty McGary
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Adam Boe
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
6%
Steve Love
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
5%
Allison Bucher
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Clarence Brown Theatre
5%
Patty McGary
- SH-BOOM! LIFE COULD BE A DREAM
- Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Adam Boe
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
4%
Mark Zuckerman
- JERSEY BOYS
- Studio Tenn
4%
Danny Northup
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Phillip Corbin
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
4%
Phillip Corbin
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
4%
Adam Boe
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Center for the Arts
4%
Steve Love
- BEAUTIFUL
- The Keeton
3%
Steve Love
- A CHRISTMAS STORY
- The Keeton
3%
Daxton Patrick
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Adam Boe
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
2%
Mark Zuckerman
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Ryan Laskowski
- MACBETH
- Scenic City Shakespeare
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
James Rudolph II
- COME FROM AWAY
- Nashville Repertory Theatre
8%
Kassidy Marsh
- RUTHLESS! THE MUSICAL
- Playhouse 615
8%
Britt Hancock
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Leah Amundson
- ALL SHOOK UP
- Center for the Arts
4%
Kate Loflin
- IRVING BERLIN’S WHITE CHRISTMAS
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Bethany True
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
3%
Jonathan Barnes
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
3%
Brian Michael Jones
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
3%
Aaron Arsenault
- THE LITTLE MERMAID
- Springhouse Theatre
3%
Daniel Black
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Jason Ross
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
3%
Weslie Webster
- HAIRSPRAY
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Cat Glidwell
- YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Aaron Catron
- BEAUTIFUL
- Center for the Arts
2%
Regina Pullin
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Maya Nicole Burt
- RAGTIME
- The Keeton
2%
Meghan Wombles
- HAIRSPRAY
- Cumberland County Playhouse
2%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
- Studio Tenn
2%
Caroline Humphries
- ALICE BY HEART
- Arts Center of Cannon County
2%
Angela Tipps
- PIPPIN
- Center for the Arts
2%
Travis Engebretsen
- ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
1%
Alec LeBlanc
- GUYS & DOLLS
- Arts Center of Cannon County
1%
Kelsey Keny
- COMPANY
- The Keeton
1%
Morgan Amond
- SUESSICAL
- Center for the Arts
1%
Lauren Marshall
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
1%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Adam Pingel
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
10%
Caitlin Schaub
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- The Cumberland County Playhouse
8%
Aaron Catron
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
8%
Heather McCall
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
7%
Karisha Glover
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
4%
Caleb Sager
- THE MISS FIRECRACKER CONTEST
- Cumberland County Playhouse
4%
Robert Parker Jenkins
- SENSE AND SENSIBILITY
- Clarence Brown Theatre
4%
Brian Michael Jones
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
4%
Wanderson Rezende
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
4%
Jonah Jackson
- CRIMES OF THE HEART
- Studio Tenn
4%
Jennifer Whitcomb-Oliva
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Megan Murphy Chambers
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Studio Tenn
3%
Diane Bearden
- GOOD PEOPLE
- Playhouse 615
3%
Cammy Brickell
- ODDITY IMPROV
- Franklin Theatre
2%
Heather Steele
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Wanderson Rezende
- LYSISTRATA
- Playhouse 615
2%
Craig Hartline
- DEATH OF A STREETCAR NAMED VIRGINIA WOOLF
- Playhouse 615
2%
Sarah Chapman
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
2%
Noel Landis
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
2%
Katie Fraley
- DRACULA, A COMEDY OF TERRORS
- Playhouse 615
2%
Raven Arbuckle
- THE GODS OF COMEDY
- Lakewood Theatre
2%
Micheal Walley
- THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
- Springhouse Theatre
1%
Joshua Dies
- MOON OVER BUFFALO
- Center for the Arts
1%
Keri Boe
- THE ODD COUPLE FEMALE VERSION
- Center for the Arts
1%
Eric Fisher
- PETER AND THE STARCATCHER
- Springhouse Theatre
1%Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production THE WIZARD OF OZ
- Cumberland County Playhouse
41%2024 WINTER CONCERT
- Theater Bug
21%ONCE UPON A MATTRESS
- CCT Nashville
19%THE HOUSE AT POOH CORNER
- Lakewood Theatre
12%THREE PERSON HAMLET
- Scenic City Shakespeare
7%Favorite Local Theatre
Clarence Brown Theatre
19%
The Cumberland County Playhouse
9%
Springhouse Theatre
8%
Center for the Arts
7%
South Jackson Performing Arts Center
7%
Nashville Repertory Theatre
6%
Nashville Shakespeare Festival
6%
Playhouse 615
6%
Cumberland County Playhouse
5%
Arts Center of Cannon County
4%
The Keeton
4%
Belmont Musical Theatre
3%
CCT Nashville
3%
CYT Nashville
2%
Oddity Improv, Franklin, TN
2%
Manchester Arts Center
2%
Studio Tenn
2%
Lakewood Theatre
1%
Nashville Opera
1%
Theater Bug
1%
Pull-Tight Players
1%
Franklin Light Opera
1%
Hendersonville Performing Arts Company
1%
The Park Theatre
0%
Scenic City Shakespeare
0%