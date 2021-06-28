BWW Review: COSI FAN TUTTE at Opera Wroclaw

Opera is not always easy to digest, but this piece is an ideal start for beginners. Perfectly well prepared, full of life and elegance will be a wonderful evening that you can spend surrounded by high culture. It is a lively, cheerful and lively spectacle.

The most important thing is the youth. The young performers sing and their inexperience is a big advantage; at the start of the show they are even a little shy but they show what they are capable of when they break the ice. I really loved the men's duo: Ferrando (Adrian Domarecki) and Guglielmo (Pawel Trojak).

The story brings up a touchy subject - are women faithful and can remain so, and unfortunately the moral of the story seen on stage is that all women are the same - that is, say they are not worth trust, so men have to accept it. I know that gender-related topics are quite sensitive, so I won't think about the compatibility of this thought, especially since the environment is such that the action might not actually exist. Opera itself isn't a very realistic way of showing life, so let's stick with that format and squint at those questionable theories, right?

A lot of funny situations and great actors make time flies very quickly, if you add good vocals to it, you have a perfect mix. These comedic scenes are a very big plus and proof of the director's skills. Well done.

The group scenes are very dynamic and surprisingly choreographed. I loved the scenography (Renato Theobaldo) and the moving scene which makes this piece even more dynamic. And cherry on the pie: Despina. This character played by Maria Rozynek-Banaszak is simply breathtaking as she practically directs this show with such lightness, a sense of humor and an energy that defines the action. I loved her very much.

The choir scenes add dynamics and make the use of the decoration even more complex, literally you would be lost and you would not know where to look but every little detail is thought through. What an explosion. You get used to it, then the scene moves and you're in awe again.

To sum up: you have to see it whether you are a big fan of opera or want to discover it. I loved every minute of it.

Photo : R. Petryna