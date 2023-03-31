ZHU Remixes GENESIS OWUSU's 'Get Inspired'

Genesis Owusu continues to be one of Australia's most in-demand exports. Today, he releases a new remix by acclaimed Grammy-nominated musician and producer ZHU of Owusu's hit 2022 single, "Get Inspired," which features a menacing and poetic punk hybridity and an infectious falsetto breakdown.

"Zhu wanting to remix 'Get Inspired' was a pretty crazy thing to hear," notes Owusu. "He really came through to twist it into a grimy club track, and even came to spit some bars of his own."

Hear "Get Inspired (ZHU Remix)" now via OURNESS / AWAL:

The Ghanaian-Australian artist, born Kofi Owusu-Ansah, recently performed at NME x Bose's SXSW showcase and is set to support Paramore on a number of North American arena tour dates starting in May.

He also recently performed with The Black Dog Band as part of the Red Bull Symphonic series in Australia, where he joined forces with Brisbane Symphony Orchestra (March 3 at Brisbane's Fortitude Music Hall) and Sydney Symphony Orchestra (March 23 at the iconic Sydney Opera House Concert Hall) for two unforgettable concert experiences. Praise included NME who called the Sydney show "a magnificent spectacle" in their 5 / 5-star review.

GENESIS OWUSU 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

May 23 Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center**

May 25 Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena**

May 30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden**

June 02 Washington, DC - Capitol One Arena**

June 04 Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse**

June 05 Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse**

June 07 Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena**

June 08 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena**

June 10 Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center**

June 11 Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena**

June 13 Orlando, FL - Amway Center**

June 14 Hollywood, FL - Hard Rock Live**

**notes tour dates with Paramore, Bloc Party

Photo: Genesis Owusu & Zhu c/o OURNESS