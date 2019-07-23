Young Guv Shares New Single and Video For PATTERNS PREVAIL

Young Guv has revealed his new video and single, "Patterns Prevail". He explains, "the track is a love letter written by my collaborator Aurora Shields, but dissolved into a song. As long as the patterns in the colours of a rainy summer sky mash together with a glowing streetlight continue to prevail in a bittersweet tangerine tone, so do the patterns in the musical notes of yearning and infatuation, of tenderness and chaos, rapture and combustion. Complimentary patterns of the night and day will always prevail. We are all experiencing sadness and happiness through love, and that's the balance of it. That's life, I suppose. "

Young Guv's latest endeavor GUV I, delivers a collection of staggeringly poignant and infectious pop tunes which he describes akin to "people-watching in a foreign country in the morning, trying not to cry from the overwhelming feeling of sadness and happiness." Another way of putting it; Young Guv songs are about being alone. The album is the first volume of a two part LP series and sees its release August 2 on Run For Cover Records -- details on the second to come.

Young Guv is dedicated and prolific songwriter, Ben Cook. You may know him from his work and partake legendary bands such as F'cked Up and No Warning. But the only place to hear music that belongs entirely to Ben Cook - music that comes into the world owing nothing to a bandmate or a client or a genre convention, whether affectionately observed or cheekily subverted - has been under the umbrella of Young Guv. Since 2008, he has released a steady drip of singles and EPs, plus two full-lengths. Sometimes Young Guv songs have guitars and British Invasion harmonies; sometimes they have synths and a modulated voice. But always they have choruses you'll never forget and lyrics whose dry wit and understated acuity knocks you flat.





