Yoasobi's 'Idol' Continues to Dominate Charts; Confirmed to Open for Coldplay in Tokyo

YOASOBI’s hit song “Idol” continues to dominate on the charts—the single just broke the record for the fastest single to reach 200 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and has maintained the #1 spot on Billboard Japan for an astounding nine weeks straight.

The song also surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excel US chart—the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart.

In the midst of this success, the superstar duo recently confirmed they’ll be opening for Coldplay on their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” November 7 and 8 at Tokyo Dome. They’ll also be heading to the states to perform at this year’s Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles on August 6.

In celebration of “Idol’s” massive global success, YOASOBI recently released an English version of the track which has accumulated over 16 million music video views and counting.

“Idol” is a collaboration with popular anime series “Oshi no Ko,” also serving as the show’s theme song. “Oshi no Ko” is based on the manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo.

“Idol” follows last year’s acclaimed English language EP, E-Side 2, of which Teen Vogue raves, “Ayase and ikura have become permanent fixtures on Japan’s music charts while also making waves internationally.”

In August of last year, the duo performed at major summer festivals in Japan, and in December performed at their first overseas festivals in Jakarta and Manilla. Currently, YOASOBI are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2.

Last year, they released E-Side 2 as well as “好きだ [Sukida],” a song which was part of their ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori. “好きだ [Sukida]” is based on Mori’s original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.