Yoasobi's 'Idol' Continues to Dominate Charts; Confirmed to Open for Coldplay in Tokyo

The song also surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excel US chart—the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 1 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH' Photo 3 Video: Troye Sivan Previews New Single 'RUSH'
Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 4 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month

Yoasobi's 'Idol' Continues to Dominate Charts; Confirmed to Open for Coldplay in Tokyo

YOASOBI’s hit song “Idol” continues to dominate on the charts—the single just broke the record for the fastest single to reach 200 million streams on the Billboard Japan chart and has maintained the #1 spot on Billboard Japan for an astounding nine weeks straight.

The song also surged to #1 on the Billboard Global Excel US chart—the first song originally performed in Japanese to top this chart.

In the midst of this success, the superstar duo recently confirmed they’ll be opening for Coldplay on their “Music of the Spheres World Tour,” November 7 and 8 at Tokyo Dome. They’ll also be heading to the states to perform at this year’s Head In The Clouds Festival in Los Angeles on August 6.

In celebration of “Idol’s” massive global success, YOASOBI recently released an English version of the track which has accumulated over 16 million music video views and counting.

“Idol” is a collaboration with popular anime series “Oshi no Ko,” also serving as the show’s theme song. “Oshi no Ko” is based on the manga series written by Akasaka Aka and illustrated by Yokoyari Mengo.

“Idol” follows last year’s acclaimed English language EP, E-Side 2, of which Teen Vogue raves, “Ayase and ikura have become permanent fixtures on Japan’s music charts while also making waves internationally.”

In August of last year, the duo performed at major summer festivals in Japan, and in December performed at their first overseas festivals in Jakarta and Manilla. Currently, YOASOBI are on their first arena tour across Japan, which includes stops in Osaka, Sapporo, Sendai and more.

Comprised of composer Ayase and vocalist ikura, YOASOBI is known for turning novels into music. In 2021, YOASOBI released E-Side as well as their Japanese album THE BOOK 2.

Last year, they released E-Side 2 as well as “好きだ [Sukida],” a song which was part of their ongoing collaboration with Naoki Award-winning authors Rio Shimamoto, Mizuki Tsujimura, Miyuki Miyabe and Eto Mori. “好きだ [Sukida]” is based on Mori’s original novel, Hikari No Tane (Seed of Light) A Story to Read When You First Profess Your Love, which tells the story of a high school student professing her love to her childhood best friend.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Atmosphere Announce Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 & Share New Single Photo
Atmosphere Announce 'Sad Clown Bad Dub 2' & Share New Single

Since its inception in 1999, the Sad Clown series has seen over a dozen iterations in numerous formats, including rare 4-track demos, live recordings, a DVD of behind-the-scenes tour footage, a mixtape, 7” vinyl singles and more. To this day, one of the earliest volumes – Sad Clown Bad Dub 2 – still remains one of the most celebrated installments.

2
Cindy Wilson (B-52s) Releases New Dreamy Dance Track Photo
Cindy Wilson (B-52s) Releases New Dreamy Dance Track

Cindy Wilson has always been on the forefront of music’s cutting-edge: As a founding member of the B-52s, she was a pioneer of the New Wave sound that redefined music in the 1970s and ‘80s. Wilson is known for her distinctly melodic voice and her remarkable ability to deliver powerful emotions in her music.

3
Video: SEVENDUST Release Music Video for Holy Water Photo
Video: SEVENDUST Release Music Video for 'Holy Water'

The band - Lajon Witherspoon, Clint Lowery, John Connolly, Vince Hornsby and Morgan Rose - have filmed a music video that captures the same passion that Sevendust delivers with their unforgettable live performances. The video is the second clip directed by J.T. Ibanez (P.O.D., Loveless, Orianthi) for the Truth Killer release.

4
Bentley Jones Releases His Latest Single Métemela (Ay Papi) Photo
Bentley Jones Releases His Latest Single 'Métemela (Ay Papi)'

Elements of trip-hop, R&B, 80s synths and house complete the breadth of a truly satisfying pop landscape that Bentley has created with his music. In addition to his own music Bentley has remixed tracks for the likes of Madonna, Britney Spears, Harry Styles, Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, Lady Gaga and more!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'
NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'
Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'
Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'

Videos

Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer Video Video: Hulu Debuts IMAGINE DRAGONS LIVE IN VEGAS Trailer
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video
Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel CHARM AVIATION
& JULIET
PARADE