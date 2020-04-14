Write And Compose From Home! John Lennon Songwriting Contest Giving Home Studio Gear Weekly

In response to the Covid-19 crisis, the Lennon Contest has created weekly 'Stuck At Home' opportunities for songwriters to win studio gear to improve your songwriting experiences at home. In the first three weeks, the Contest has thus far sent gear to Joanna Schubert from Brooklyn, NY, Thomas Lazarus from Flint, Michigan and Brad Yoder of Pittsburgh, PA..

Entries for this week are due by at midnight EST this Sunday, April 19 with the winner announced on Monday, April 20. Over its 23 year history, The John Lennon Songwriting Contest (JLSC) has recognized the talent of entries from several people who have risen to stardom - Meghan Trainor, American Authors, MAGIC!, Gaby Moreno and more.

Writers, artists and bands can enter their songs at www.JLSC.com and one entry from that week is being selected at random to receive a prize pack filled with state-of-the-art gear and instruments from Yamaha, Audio-Technica, Focusrite, K&M, Neutrik, OWC, Reason Studios, and Sonicbids. In addition, all entries will be automatically entered into Session 1 of the annual Lennon Contest with over $300,000 in cash awards and prizes with the writer of the "Song of the Year" receiving $20,000 in cash.

Brad Yoder said, "I'm excited (and surprised!) to have won Week #3 of the "Stuck at Home" John Lennon Songwriting Contest promotion. This gives me some fun new gear and a new guitar to play with while I'm at home, quarantining, and making music. Big thanks to JLSC, and the gear sponsors, for their generosity, and especially to JLSC for showcasing a wide variety of original independent music!"

The Contest helps to fund the non-profit John Lennon Educational Tour Bus which brings music and digital media production to students in schools across the country, free of charge. Enter the Contest at jlsc.com.





