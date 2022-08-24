Will Linley Shares Remix package for Hit Single 'miss me (when you're gone)'

With 20M streams on his debut single "miss me (when you're gone)," South Africa's breakout star, Will Linley has released a special remix package for the hit track which topped the charts reaching #1 on 6 stations across his home country.

The package features a euphoric, up-tempo remix by Norwegian DJ Matoma along with a vibey remix by New York duo Savior Adore. A piano-driven acoustic, "sad version" of the song is also included, showcasing a softer and somber take on the nostalgic track.

Last month Will released his debut EP kill all my feelings. The EP features the hit singles "miss me (when you're gone)," "wrong time," "i don't wanna be yours," and "kill all my feelings" which have all charted Top 40 on the South African radio charts.

Hailing from Cape Town, South Africa, 21-year-old South African songwriter and musician, Will Linley cannot remember a time in his life without music. He grew up singing as a hobby but never imagined that his passion could translate into a career. Once the pandemic hit, Will found himself stuck at home writing music as a way to feel less isolated. The pop sensation soon found a global connection with fans thanks to TikTok and his raw, relatable and now radio hit lyrics.

Will is currently on tour supporting fellow South African singer-songwriter Matthew Mole in Europe and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit here.

Listen to the new remixes here:

​​WILL LINLEY TOUR DATES

supporting Matthew Mole

8/24 Frankfurt, DE - Das Bett

8/25 Cologne, DE - Jaki

8/28 Zwolle, NL - Hedon Zwolle

8/30 Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

8/31 Paris, FR - 1999

9/3 Bristol, UK - The Louisiana

9/4 Manchester, UK - Deaf Institute

9/5 Dublin, IE - Workmans Club

9/7 London, UK - The Garage

9/8 Brighton, UK - Patterns

9/9 Brussels, BE - Le Botanique