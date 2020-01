Vitriol Premiere 'I Drown Nightly' Video

Portland death metal band VITRIOL is premiering their new song and music video for "I Drown Nightly" today with Kerrang! Watch the video below. The track is off of the band's debut full-length album To Bathe from the Throat of Cowardice out on September 6th via Century Media Records.

Fronted by the dual vocal assault given from guitarist Kyle Rasmussen and bassist Adam Roethlisberger, and driven by the inhuman drummer Scott Walker, VITRIOL proved to make a successful strike at the genre's heart with their 2017 EP, Pain Will Define Their Death. Released via Italy's Everlasting Spew, it already provided a shockingly intense glimpse at the whirlwind that is to be unfurled on the highly anticipated debut record, To Bathe from the Throat of Cowardice.

To Bathe from the Throat of Cowardice features artwork by Joe Petagno (Motörhead, Krisiun, Angelcorpse), the album offers 44 minutes of utmost sincere and vicious music embodying a radicalness and personality rarely heard within the genre.

To Bathe from the Throat of Cowardice will be released on vinyl, as digipak CD, and on all digital platforms, pre-sales are available HERE.

Shortly after the album's release, VITRIOL will join Nile's A Vile Desolate Sands Tour 2019 kicking off September 10, marking the band's first visit to Europe. Topping it off, VITRIOL has just been confirmed for Cattle Decapitation's The Geocidal Tendencies North American Tour 2019 starting November 22nd and will return to Europe with Krisiun and Gruesome in March 2020. For more information on upcoming tour dates and to purchase tickets, visit the band's Facebook HERE.

Watch the new video below.

A VILE DESOLATE SANDS TOUR

w/Nile, Hate Eternal, Omophagia

September 10 - Warszawa, Poland - Progresja

September 11 - Poznan, Poland - U Bazyla

September 12 - Krakow, Poland - Zetpete

September 13 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

September 14 - Vienna, Austria - Szene

September 15 - Brno, Czech Republic - Melodka

September 16 - Munich, Germany - Backstage

September 17 - Aarau, Switzerland - Kiff

September 18 - Mannheim, Germany - MS Connexion

September 19 - Milano, Italy - Slaughter Club

September 20 - Rome, Italy - Largo

September 21 - San Dona Di Piave, Italy - Revolver

September 23 - TBA, France

September 24 - Manchester, United Kingdom - Club Academy

September 25 - Glasgow, United Kingdom - Slay

September 26 - London, United Kingdom - The Dome

September 27 - Mons, Belgium - Lotto Mons Expo Club

September 27 - Helmond, Netherlands - Cacaofabriek

September 29 - Essen, Germany - Turock

October 1- Bremen, Germany - Tivoli

October 2 - Amstelveen, Netherlands - P60

October 3 - Bad Oeynhausen, Germany - Alte Druckerei

October 4 - Lichtenfels, Germany - Way Of Darkness Festival

October 5 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

October 6 - Wroclaw, Poland - Zaklete Rewiry

w/Cattle Decapitation

November 22 - Austin, TX - Empire Control Room & Garage

November 23 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Bar N' Grill

November 24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

November 25 - New Orleans, LA - Parish at House of Blues

November 26 - Orlando, FL - The Abbey

November 27 - Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

November 29 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

November 30 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club

December 1 - New York, NY - (Le) Poisson Rouge

December 2 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

December 3 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry at The Fillmore

December 4 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

December 5 - Chicago, IL - Metro

December 6 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

December 7 - Denver, CO - The Oriental Theater

December 8 - Grand Junction, CO - The Mesa Theater

December 10 - Albuquerque, NM - El Rey Theater

December 11 - Mesa, AZ - Club Red

December 12 - Los Angeles, CA - The Regent

December 13 - Las Vegas, NV - Fremont Country Club

December 14 - Fresno, CA - Strummer's

December 15 - Berkley, CA - The UC Theatre

December 17 - Seattle, WA - The Showbox

December 18 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom

December 19 - Sacramento, CA - Holy Diver

December 20 - Pomona, CA - The Glass House

December 22 - San Diego, CA - Brick By Brick

Photo Credit: Charlotte Little Wolf





