Vitamin String Quartet Release Instrumental Cover of Sam Smith & Kim Petras 'Unholy'

When Sam Smith and Kim Petras' "Unholy" was released to the world in September of 2022, nobody could have predicted the viral trajectory that would follow. With a Grammy nomination, platinum certification, and over 2.1 million TikTok videos under its belt, "Unholy" is still dominating the pop and dance charts months later.

Known for their beloved classical takes on today's hottest songs, today, Vitamin String Quartet releases their take on "Unholy" below.

On the song, Leo Flynn, Brand Manager at CMH Label Group shares "Like everyone else on the planet, we just couldn't help indulging the awesomely unapologetic theatrics of the tune. Cue the strings!"

On December 16th and 17th, Vitamin String Quartet will perform two special Candlelight concerts at Los Angeles' Immanuel Presbyterian Church. These shows combine the awe-inspiring music of Vitamin String Quartet with the magic of a multi-sensory, candlelit experience.

The launch of Netflix original show Bridgerton brought Vitamin String Quartet to the spotlight. Their versions of "thank u, next," "bad guy," and "In My Blood" were highlights of the first season, while the second season saw VSQ's music front and center again.

With a cult-like following decades prior and as a fan-favorite for traditional weddings with a fun, modern twist, the quartet has since reached mainstream success with over 1 Billion streams worldwide.

Listen to the new cover here: