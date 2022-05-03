Video: LA-Based Band SERATONES Appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Seratones performed their single "Good Day" as part of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic series. Filmed at Skydeck in Nashville, TN and directed by Dylan Reyes, the performance features backing vocals by friends Devon Gilfillian, Kam Franklin (The Suffers) & Nicole Atkins. The performance initially launched this past Friday, April 29 - the same day that they released their third full length album, Love & Algorhythms. Watch "Good Day" via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's YouTube page HERE or below, and listen to the album in full HERE. The Shreveport, LA-based band released Love & Algorhythms via New West Records, and it features early singles "Good Day," "Two of a Kind," "Pleasure," and "Dark Matter.'' In addition to the album release, Seratones launched their Love & Algorhythms-themed Instagram filter and interactive Cosmic Energy Playlist Generator, curated by AJ Haynes, allowing fans to choose their own adventure. "A good playlist has a certain magic, revealing stories and juxtaposing different eras in music to find where they connect, fractal and dance like constellations and planetary transits," notes Haynes. "These songs all have a connection with the songs from our album. I hope you discover something you love!" Explore the filter HERE and take the playlist generator quiz to discover how you align: https://loveandalgorhythms.seratones.com. The new album is a powerful step forward in the band's ability to blend undeniably personal lyrics and an entire universe of conceptual influences into a statement of insistent joy. The album's themes range from Black feminism, Afrofuturism, astrology, and the challenges rooted in powerhouse frontwoman / activist A.J. Haynes' work as a counselor in one of Louisiana's last-standing abortion clinics. "This is a protest album built on the form of protest I'm most interested in at this moment," notes Haynes. "Getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy."