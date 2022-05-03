Video: LA-Based Band SERATONES Appear on THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT

Seratones performed their single "Good Day" as part of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's #LateShowMeMusic series. Filmed at Skydeck in Nashville, TN and directed by Dylan Reyes, the performance features backing vocals by friends Devon Gilfillian, Kam Franklin (The Suffers) & Nicole Atkins. The performance initially launched this past Friday, April 29 - the same day that they released their third full length album, Love & Algorhythms. Watch "Good Day" via The Late Show With Stephen Colbert's YouTube page HERE or below, and listen to the album in full HERE.
The Shreveport, LA-based band released Love & Algorhythms via New West Records, and it features early singles "Good Day," "Two of a Kind," "Pleasure," and "Dark Matter.'' In addition to the album release, Seratones launched their Love & Algorhythms-themed Instagram filter and interactive Cosmic Energy Playlist Generator, curated by AJ Haynes, allowing fans to choose their own adventure. "A good playlist has a certain magic, revealing stories and juxtaposing different eras in music to find where they connect, fractal and dance like constellations and planetary transits," notes Haynes. "These songs all have a connection with the songs from our album. I hope you discover something you love!" Explore the filter HERE and take the playlist generator quiz to discover how you align: https://loveandalgorhythms.seratones.com.
The new album is a powerful step forward in the band's ability to blend undeniably personal lyrics and an entire universe of conceptual influences into a statement of insistent joy. The album's themes range from Black feminism, Afrofuturism, astrology, and the challenges rooted in powerhouse frontwoman / activist A.J. Haynes' work as a counselor in one of Louisiana's last-standing abortion clinics. "This is a protest album built on the form of protest I'm most interested in at this moment," notes Haynes. "Getting present and sitting through difficult things with abundant joy."
Seratones are known for their powerhouse live shows, most recently performing a number of stellar live shows at SXSW. They have also previously toured with the likes of Charles Bradley, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Black Pumas, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, and are set for a number of headline shows and tour dates with Fitz and The Tantrums and St. Paul & The Broken Bones in the coming months. For a taste of their live show, you can watch their recent performances via NPR Music from Nashville's Live at WNXP's Sonic Cathedral (watch here) and Philadelphia's WXPN Free At Noon Concert (watch "Good Day" and "Gotta Get To Know Ya"). See all current tour dates below and look for many more tour dates to be announced soon! Tickets are available here: https://www.seratones.com/tour.
Love & Algorhythms follows Seratones' breakout debut and sophomore records, which found the band performing on CBS Saturday Morning, NPR Music's Tiny Desk, and more. Now, Seratones dive into the joyful struggle to find pleasure in a world designed to destroy you on Love & Algorhythms, which was produced by Paul Butler at Sonic Ranch Studios in Texas. With this album, Seratones urge you to move joyfully in the moment, and parsing that movement through astrology, Black feminism, and Afrofuturism proved redemptive for Haynes.