Valley Drop New Anthem 'The Problem Song'

Sep. 29, 2022  

JUNO Award Nominated alternative-pop band Valley release their hopeful new single "The Problem Song" through Capitol Records / Universal Music Canada. Released today with the visualizer, "The Problem Song" is characterized by a distinctive deep vocal sample that carries the powerful message of the chorus, "yeah we got problems, but I know we can fix them."

Rob Laska (lead vocalist) shares "'The Problem Song' is the beginning of a whole new chapter for us. It's our most delicate attempt at holding space in a song while still having a chorus that feels powerful both emotionally and sonically. We really tried to keep the production engaging without getting in the way of the very universal message of the lyric."

Laska continues, "We didn't hold back on really saying it as it is. The Problem Song simply put is about switching on hope within the grounds of your relationship with someone you've loved for a long time. It's about the unexpected s that is the reality of being with "the one" for a long time. It's about finding joy in the pursuit of starting again."

The optimistic anthem was created over a few months using the tried, tested and true Valley method of collaboration as a band and with longtime friend and producer Jorgen Odegard ("Holy" Justin Bieber). Rob Laska explains, "'The Problem Song' started with a beat Mickey made hungover at the airport in Belgium. He came home and we went away to a cottage in the woods for a week and started to begin the process of the "scary second album". We were all playing random demos and beats that we had started over the past few weeks on the first night and Mickey played 'The Problem Song' beat...we all FREAKED out."

"The Problem Song" follows Valley's momentous release "CHAMPAGNE," a special release for the band, celebrating the sole female vocalist and drummer Karah James who stepped out from behind her kit and into the spotlight as lead vocals on the track. "

CHAMPAGNE" marks another celebration for Valley and Karah James who around the songs release, shared a heartfelt post about her journey and identity as part of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community. To commemorate Karah's first pride, Valley released a line of limited-edition merch with all proceeds going to P-Flag.

Valley are gearing up for a trip across the globe to South Korea, which also happens to be a top streaming territory, for Slow Life Slow Live Festival joining an impressive line up including LANY, Jonas Blue, Tones and I, LAUV and more. Stay tuned for more tour date announcements.

Valley put together alternative pop with the care, adventurousness, and personal touch of a handmade burned CD. Cycling through moods like your favourite throwback Pinterest board, the Toronto quartet-Rob Laska, Michael "Mickey" Brandolino, Alex Dimauro, and Karah James-amplify sticky hooks through eloquent songcraft that's cognizant of what came before, yet ready for the future.

In 2016, Valley formed by accident when a local studio double booked them. During high school, Mickey and Karah played in one band, while Rob and Alex played in another. They introduced themselves with self-written, self-produced releases, including the EP This Room Is White (2016) and full-length debut MAYBE (2019).

They joined Lennon Stella and The Band CAMINO on sold out tours across North America and picked up a 2020 JUNO Award nomination in the category of "Breakthrough Group of the Year." Following 2020's sucks to see you doing better EP, the single "Like 1999" exploded. Its genesis traces back to a TikTok post of an unfinished version.

After Valley completed the tune in under 48 hours, it went on to inspire hundreds of thousands of creates and is now certified GOLD The track broke through international boarders, appearing on viral charts in the U.S., Philippines, Korea, Japan and more. "Like 1999" was released on their 2021 record Last Birthday which garnered praise from the likes of EARMILK, Wonderland, American Songwriter, the band were also selected as Apple Music's Up Next Artist leading into Last Birthday's release.

Valley are known for their energetic live shows, performing at renowned music festivals across the world including The Governors Ball, Wunderstruck, Bottlerock, Life Is Beautiful and last year the band nearly sold out their first-ever North American headlining tour. Most recently, Valley celebrated their second JUNO Award nomination with the 2022 nod for "Group Of The Year."

Watch the new music video here:

