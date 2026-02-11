R&B Duo Floetry Return to Touring in 2026 with 'Say Yes The Tour'

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

After nearly ten years away from the touring stage, Floetry—the duo of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart—have set their 2026 Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour, marking their first national run together since 2016.

Before general market sales begin, Local, Venue, and Promoter presales start Thursday, February 12, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time using the code BPC. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 13, at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here.

Joining Floetry on this special run are R&B voices Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses. A multiple Grammy Award nominee, DeVaughn's body of work includes albums such as Love Behind the Melody, The Love Experience, and A Place Called Loveland. Moses’ debut album Complex Simplicity has achieved cult-classic status, serving as an influence to creators across R&B and hip-hop.

R&B group Floetry's emergence came in the early 2000s, expanding the genre's boundaries by incorporating spoken word and rap-inflected poetic cadence. Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart has long identified herself as a poet, rooted in spoken-word tradition, performance poetry, and narrative storytelling.

Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour – 2026 Dates

Thursday, April 9, 2026

Newark, NJ — NJPAC

Saturday, April 11, 2026

Baltimore, MD — Lyric

Sunday, April 12, 2026

Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre

Saturday, April 18, 2026

Detroit, MI — Masonic

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

Washington, DC — The Anthem

Friday, April 24, 2026

Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium

Sunday, April 26, 2026

Durham, NC — DPAC

Friday, May 1, 2026

Atlanta, GA — Arena at Southlake

Sunday, May 3, 2026

Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre

Wednesday, May 6, 2026

New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre

Saturday, May 9, 2026

Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Sunday, May 10, 2026

Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) — Texas Trust

Thursday, May 14, 2026

Phoenix, AZ — Celebrity Theatre

Friday, May 15, 2026

Los Angeles, CA — The Novo

Sunday, May 17, 2026

Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre

ABOUT FLOETRY

Floetry, the English Neo Soul duo comprising of Natalie Stewart (“the Floacist”) and Marsha Ambrosius (“the Songstress”), first began to capture attention in the UK on the underground poetry circuit.

Formed in 1999, having met through their love of basketball some ten years earlier, the Brit school alumni Ambrosius and Stewart began their journey when Marsha called Natalie and asked her to lend some poetry to the songs she was writing and producing. Natalie accepted and they soon began playing shows in and around London on various performance poetry stages.

Floetry recorded two studio albums - Floetic, Marsha’s demo for Michael Jackson’s 2001 “Butterflies” appeared as a bonus track on Floetic’s October 2002 release, and Flo’Ology was released in 2005. The Live Album Floacism was recorded at The House of Blues in New Orleans and was released in 2003. Floetic sold over 788,000 copies and counting in the United States alone, 1,000,000+ albums worldwide.

Floetry were recognized and critically acclaimed by receiving nominations for 7 Grammy Awards, they also picked up 3 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards and went on to pen material for Earth Wind & Fire, Patti LaBelle, Jill Scott, Macy Gray and Bilal, to name a few.