R&B Duo Floetry Return to Touring in 2026 with 'Say Yes The Tour'

After nearly ten years away from the touring stage, Floetry—the duo of Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart—have set their 2026 Floetry Presents Say Yes The Tour, marking their first national run together since 2016.
Before general market sales begin, Local, Venue, and Promoter presales start Thursday, February 12, from 10 AM to 11:59 PM local time using the code BPC. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 13, at 10 AM local time. Fans can access tickets here.
Joining Floetry on this special run are R&B voices Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses. A multiple Grammy Award nominee, DeVaughn's body of work includes albums such as Love Behind the Melody, The Love Experience, and A Place Called Loveland. Moses’ debut album Complex Simplicity has achieved cult-classic status, serving as an influence to creators across R&B and hip-hop.
R&B group Floetry's emergence came in the early 2000s, expanding the genre's boundaries by incorporating spoken word and rap-inflected poetic cadence. Natalie “The Floacist” Stewart has long identified herself as a poet, rooted in spoken-word tradition, performance poetry, and narrative storytelling.
Thursday, April 9, 2026
Newark, NJ — NJPAC
Saturday, April 11, 2026
Baltimore, MD — Lyric
Sunday, April 12, 2026
Philadelphia, PA — The Met
Wednesday, April 15, 2026
Chicago, IL — Chicago Theatre
Saturday, April 18, 2026
Detroit, MI — Masonic
Wednesday, April 22, 2026
Washington, DC — The Anthem
Friday, April 24, 2026
Charlotte, NC — Ovens Auditorium
Sunday, April 26, 2026
Durham, NC — DPAC
Friday, May 1, 2026
Atlanta, GA — Arena at Southlake
Sunday, May 3, 2026
Jacksonville, FL — Florida Theatre
Wednesday, May 6, 2026
New Orleans, LA — Saenger Theatre
Saturday, May 9, 2026
Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Grand Prairie, TX (Dallas) — Texas Trust
Thursday, May 14, 2026
Phoenix, AZ — Celebrity Theatre
Friday, May 15, 2026
Los Angeles, CA — The Novo
Sunday, May 17, 2026
Oakland, CA — Paramount Theatre
Floetry, the English Neo Soul duo comprising of Natalie Stewart (“the Floacist”) and Marsha Ambrosius (“the Songstress”), first began to capture attention in the UK on the underground poetry circuit.
Formed in 1999, having met through their love of basketball some ten years earlier, the Brit school alumni Ambrosius and Stewart began their journey when Marsha called Natalie and asked her to lend some poetry to the songs she was writing and producing. Natalie accepted and they soon began playing shows in and around London on various performance poetry stages.
Floetry recorded two studio albums - Floetic, Marsha’s demo for Michael Jackson’s 2001 “Butterflies” appeared as a bonus track on Floetic’s October 2002 release, and Flo’Ology was released in 2005. The Live Album Floacism was recorded at The House of Blues in New Orleans and was released in 2003. Floetic sold over 788,000 copies and counting in the United States alone, 1,000,000+ albums worldwide.
Floetry were recognized and critically acclaimed by receiving nominations for 7 Grammy Awards, they also picked up 3 Soul Train Lady of Soul Awards and went on to pen material for Earth Wind & Fire, Patti LaBelle, Jill Scott, Macy Gray and Bilal, to name a few.
