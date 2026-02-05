Joy Ngiaw to Release Original Score for Kevin James' SOLO MIO

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The original motion picture score for SOLO MIO will be released digitally in conjunction with the film’s theatrical debut. The romantic comedy, starring Kevin James, is being released by Angel Studios and is scheduled to open in theaters on February 6, 2026.

The score is composed by Emmy-nominated composer Joy Ngiaw and marks her first feature-length live-action theatrical release following a body of work primarily associated with animated projects. The music for Solo Mio takes a smaller-scale, character-focused approach, drawing on Italian musical influences and featuring strings, guitar, mandolin, and vocal textures.

Solo Mio is directed by Chuck and Dan, who collaborated with Ngiaw on the film’s musical tone. “From the first time I saw the film, I was deeply moved by Kevin James's heartfelt performance,” Ngiaw said. “The directors Chuck and Dan wanted the score to be nostalgic, timeless, and bittersweet – a quieter, more intimate world than the large-scale fantastical stories I've been living in. It was creatively fulfilling in a whole new way.”

Ngiaw’s recent work includes scoring the animated series WondLa for Apple TV+, for which she is currently nominated for a Children & Family Emmy Award. Her television scoring credits and industry recognition precede the release of Solo Mio, which represents an expansion of her work into live-action feature films.

The Solo Mio soundtrack will be made available digitally on February 6, alongside the film’s nationwide theatrical release.

Pre-save the Solo Mio Original Motion Picture Soundtrack:

https://orcd.co/solomioost

Music by Joy Ngiaw

Left at the Altar Wish You Were Here Perdere I Want You to Be Happy Cheer Up, You're in Rome Wasn't Meant to Be Dinner Table Bet Lunch with Gia Don't Leave Go See Italy Goodbye Kiss Couch Argument Alone Again Night Walk Solo Mio

About Joy Ngiaw

Joy Ngiaw is an Emmy-nominated composer celebrated for her emotionally rich and inventive scores. She served as the composer for Apple TV's sci-fi adventure trilogy WondLa, collaborating closely with industry icon John Lasseter (Toy Story). Her Emmy- and Annie-nominated score for the series was featured in IndieWire's "Best TV Scores of the Year."

Born in Malaysia, Ngiaw first gained recognition with Blush (Apple TV), Skydance Animation's debut short, which earned her the Best Music Award from the Hollywood Music in Media Awards and her first Annie nomination. She made history as the youngest composer to score a major studio logo for Skydance Animation.

A 2024 BAFTA Breakthrough USA honoree, Ngiaw has also been selected for the NBCUniversal Composers Initiative and featured in Apple Southeast Asia's "Here's to the Dreamers" 2025 campaign, spotlighting creative talents across the region. She serves on the Member Engagement Committee of the Recording Academy's Los Angeles Chapter.

As a pianist and vocalist, Ngiaw brings a distinctive touch to her work, experimenting with tones, textures, and vocal techniques such as breaths, mouth percussion, and hums. Her upcoming projects include Solo Mio and Monkeypaw Productions' The Pigs Underneath. Additional credits include Barbie Mysteries (Mattel/Netflix), Glamorous (Netflix/CBS), Short Circuit (Walt Disney Animation Studios), and Rescued by Ruby (Netflix).