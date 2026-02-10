TWICE Launches Pop-up Stores in North America for 2026 Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Global K-Pop superstars TWICE are launching a series of pop-up stores in select cities to celebrate their ongoing WORLD TOUR. The limited-time pop-ups will feature immersive photo ops, interactive fan experiences, and the first chance to shop for an exclusive new merch collection.

Pop-ups will take place in Los Angeles, Toronto, Dallas, New York and more, with exact dates forthcoming. All locations will be open from 10AM - 6PM on the scheduled dates, and from 10AM - 4PM on the final day of the pop-up. Fans are encouraged to arrive early as quantities are limited, and the experience won’t last long. For online exclusives, fans can also head to the official merchandise site here.

Last year, TWICE released their fourth full-length album, THIS IS FOR, which debuted in the Top 10 of the Billboard 200, marking the group’s seventh consecutive Top 10 entry. The group also contributed to the official soundtrack for Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, K-Pop Demon Hunters. Members Jeongyeon, Jihyo, and Chaeyoung recorded a special version of the original song “TAKEDOWN,” featured during the film’s closing sequence and accompanied by behind-the-scenes studio footage. The track reached No. 50 on the Billboard Hot 100, while TWICE’s hit single “Strategy”—also included on the soundtrack—reached No. 51.

TWICE first launched the WORLD TOUR last fall with two sold-out shows in Seoul, followed by performances across Australia, Hong Kong, Bangkok, and more in late 2025. Following their shows in Australia, the WORLD TOUR became the best-selling K-Pop tour ever in Oceania. That same year, TWICE made history as the first K-Pop act to headline Lollapalooza Chicago, drawing one of the festival’s largest crowds, and as the first K-Pop girl group to perform at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, making their debut appearance in October.

The 2026 tour launched last month with back-to-back sold-out shows at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, before moving through Seattle, Oakland, Phoenix, and Dallas. The run recently wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum and now heads to Washington, DC for two shows on February 13 and 14, followed by stops in Belmont Park, Atlanta, Montreal, Boston, Austin, and more.

TWICE WORLD TOUR 2026 UPCOMING NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Fri Feb 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Sat Feb 14 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Feb 18 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Fri Feb 20 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Sat Feb 21 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Feb 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Fri Feb 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Mar 3 – Montréal, QC – Centre Bell

Fri Mar 6 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Sat Mar 7 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum

Fri Mar 27 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Sat Mar 28 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center

Tue Mar 31 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Apr 3 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sat Apr 4 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Mon Apr 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tue Apr 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Fri Apr 10 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sun Apr 12 – Saint Paul, MN – Grand Casino Arena

Tue Apr 14 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Fri Apr 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Sat Apr 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

ABOUT TWICE:

TWICE, consisting of NAYEON, JEONGYEON, MOMO, SANA, JIHYO, MINA, DAHYUN, CHAEYOUNG, and TZUYU, stands as one of the most successful girl groups in global pop. Formed under JYP Entertainment, the group broke out in 2015 and have released hit songs like “Cheer Up,” “TT,” “Fancy,” and “Feel Special.”

TWICE holds multiple million-selling albums in Korea and Japan and ranks among the best-selling female groups in K-pop history. In the United States, they became the first K-pop girl group to headline and sell out North American stadium shows, with albums consistently charting on the Billboard 200.

Photo Credit: JYP Entertainment