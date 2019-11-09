VIDEO: John Legend and Kelly Clarkson Release 'Baby It's Cold Outside' With Updated Lyrics

The classic holiday song Baby It's Cold Outside received criticism last year when some argued that it promoted date rape.

The song was even banned from many radio stations across the country due to it being inappropriate in the #MeToo movement.

Now, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have released a version of the song, with new lyrics more suitable for the modern-day.

Listen to the song here:

Read along with the new lyrics below:

(I really can't stay) But, baby, it's cold outside

(I've got to go away) But, baby, it's cold outside

(This evening has been) Been hoping that you'd drop in

(So very nice) I'll hold your hands they're just like ice

(My mother will start to worry) Beautiful, what's your hurry

(My father will be pacing the floor) Listen to the fireplace roar

(So really I'd better scurry) Beautiful, please don't hurry

(Well, maybe just half a drink more) Put some records on while I pour

(The neighbors might think) Baby, it's bad out there

(Say what's in this drink) No cabs to be had out there

(I wish I knew how) Your eyes are like starlight now

(To break this spell) I'll take your hat, your hair looks swell

(I ought to say no, no, no, sir) Mind if I move in closer

(At least I'm gonna say that I tried) What's the sense of hurting my pride

(I really can't stay) Baby, don't hold out

[Both] Baby, it's cold outside

(I simply must go) But, baby, it's cold outside

(The answer is no) But, baby, it's cold outside

(The welcome has been) How lucky that you dropped in

(So nice and warm) Look out the window at the storm

(My sister will be suspicious) Gosh your lips look delicious

(My brother will be there at the door) Waves upon a tropical shore

(My maiden aunt's mind is vicious) Gosh your lips are delicious

(But maybe just a cigarette more) Never such a blizzard before

(My sister will be suspicious) Well gosh your lips look delicious

(I got to get home) But, baby, you'd freeze out there

(Say lend me a coat) It's up to your knees out there

(You've really been grand) I thrill when you touch my hand

(But don't you see) How can you do this thing to me

(There's bound to be talk tomorrow) Think of my life long sorrow

(At least there will be plenty implied) If you caught pneumonia and died

(I really can't stay) Get over that hold out

[Driver] Uh, ma'am, I really can't stay

(Baby just go)

[Both] Baby, it's cold outside

[Both] Baby, it's cold outside





