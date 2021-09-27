VIDEO: Asiahn Releases New Visual For 'Fall Back'

R&B singer/songwriter Asiahn turns up the heat while taking it slow on her sultry new single, "Fall Back," out today.

The track, an age-old tale of falling too hard and too fast, comes alongside a wine-soaked video that follows the intimate push-and-pull between two not-yet-official lovers.

As she's proven before, Asiahn has a keen ability to dissect every emotion and stage of romance with a vulnerability that's immediately felt. On "Fall Back" she boldly takes the reins, and sounds more convincing than ever. "I just want to drive you crazy," she teases, over sizzling synth, bursts of sax, and glistening harp. But she's not here to seduce-not yet.

Remarkably, Asiahn wrote "Fall Back" in about 15 minutes alongside producer Dreek Beatz. "The story behind the song is, well, true," she laughs. "I know we've all been in a situation where we're trying to get to know someone casually. Then, of course, she falls in love anyways. It's a song telling that person to 'fall back, you doing too much.' Let's just get to know each other and see if getting serious is even something we want to do." The video shows that conversation in action, from flirty Post-it notes to a playfully tipsy tete-a-tete.

"Fall Back" continues the Los Angeles-based artist's transition from lovesick songstress to empowered star, as showcased on her Motown debut, The Interlude EP, released earlier this year. The EP debuted on multiple Billboard charts and earned Asiahn Billboard's Emerging Artist Spotlight, started at #33 on Apple Music Charts, and received support from fans and critics like Halle Berry, Lena Waithe, and Keke Palmer.

Asiahn is known for penning hits for massive stars like Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Drake, Lil Wayne, and Dr. Dre, but with The Love Train series, and now The Interlude, she's ready to usher you into her own world. "At the end of the day, my music is my identity," she says. "And I can't expect anyone else to know what I want to say and how I want to say it. I'm the best person to tell my own stories."

Watch the video here: