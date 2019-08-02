Tyler Childers' COUNTRY SQUIRE Out Today

Tyler Childers' highly anticipated new album, Country Squire, is out today via Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records. Childers' first release in partnership with RCA Records, Country Squire was produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson and recorded The Butcher Shoppe in Nashville.

In celebration of the release, Childers will make his television debut this Tuesday, August 6 on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."

Stream or purchase on your favorite platform HERE.

In support of the record, Childers will perform a special sold-out album release show this Monday, August 5 at New York's Webster Hall. The performance will also be streamed live for free via TylerChildersMusic.com.Additionally, Childers' extensive "Country Squire Run" headlining tour kicks off this fall including stops at Los Angeles' The Wiltern, Brooklyn's Brooklyn Steel (two nights), Boston's House of Blues, Washington D.C.'s The Anthem, Seattle's Paramount Theatre, Minneapolis' First Avenue (two nights), Atlanta's The Tabernacle and Philadelphia's The Fillmore among several others. See below for complete details.

Of the mission behind the album, Childers comments, "I hope that people in the area that I grew up in find something they can relate to. I hope that I'm doing my people justice and I hope that maybe someone from somewhere else can get a glimpse of the life of a Kentucky boy."

In addition to Childers (vocals, acoustic guitar), the album features a number of world-renowned musicians including Stuart Duncan (fiddle, mandolin, banjo), Miles Miller (drums, background vocals) and Russ Pahl (acoustic guitar, electric guitar, pedal steel, Jaw harp, baritone).

The release of Country Squire continues a series of breakout years for the Kentucky-native, whose critically acclaimed debut album, Purgatory, was released in 2017. The record-also produced by Sturgill Simpson and David Ferguson-landed on multiple "Best of 2017" lists including NPR Music, Rolling Stone, Noisey, The Bluegrass Situation, Wide Open Country and The Boot. Of the album, NPR Music raves "the intimacy he conjures is his gift, in this private moment made universal, and throughout his remarkable official debut," while Pitchfork declares "it's his voice, peppered with both the knowledge of the ages and the innocence of youth, that makes a song...so effective. Then it's the lyrics, a mix of plain-talk honesty and beguiling metaphors, that tip the scales to timeless." Since his debut, Childers was named "Emerging Artist of the Year" at the 2018 Americana Music Association Honors & Awards and has been featured on NPR Music's Tiny Desk Concert series and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. Additionally, he's toured extensively across the world including over 130 sold-out headline shows as well as multiple dates supporting John Prine. He has also performed at several major festivals including Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Newport Folk Festival, Austin City Limits and Stagecoach.

COUNTRY SQUIRE TRACK LIST

1. Country Squire

2. Bus Route

3. Creeker

4. Gemini

5. House Fire

6. Ever Lovin' Hand

7. Peace of Mind

8. All Your'n

9. Matthew

TYLER CHILDERS TOUR DATES

August 2-3-Happy Valley, OR-Pickathon

August 5-New York, NY-Webster Hall (SOLD OUT)

August 8-Boulder, CO-Fox Theatre (SOLD OUT)

August 11-Lexington, KY-Railbird Festival

August 14-Sedalia, MO-Missouri State Fair

August 22-23-Tonder, Denmark-Tonder Festival

August 24-Amstelveen, Netherlands-Once in a Blue Moon Festival

August 28-Brighton, UK-The Haunt

August 29-Nottingham, UK-Bodega Social

August 31-September 1-Salisbury, England-End of the Road Festival

September 30-Morrison, CO-Red Rocks Amphitheatre* (SOLD OUT)

October 4-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 5-Thackerville, OK-Winstar Casino (SOLD OUT)

October 7-Fayetteville, AR-Town Center (SOLD OUT)

October 8-Tulsa, OK-Cain's Ballroom (SOLD OUT)

October 11-Austin, TX-Austin City Limits Music Festival

October 14-Phoenix, AZ-The Van Buren

October 15-San Diego, CA-The Observatory North Park (SOLD OUT)

October 17-Los Angeles, CA-The Wiltern†

October 18-Oakland, CA-Fox Theater† (SOLD OUT)

October 22-Vancouver, BC-Commodore Ballroom† (SOLD OUT)

October 24-Bend, OR-Bend Concert Series @ Oregon Spirit Distillers†

October 25-Seattle, WA-Paramount Theatre†

October 26-Spokane, WA-Knitting Factory Concert House† (SOLD OUT)

October 29-St. Louis, MO-Stifel Theatre†

October 31-Chicago, IL-Aragon Ballroom†

November 2-Milwaukee, WI-Riverside Theater†

November 3-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue† (SOLD OUT)

November 4-Minneapolis, MN-First Avenue† (SOLD OUT)

November 12-15-Punta Cana, Dominican Republic-All the Best Fest

December 6-Detroit, MI-The Fillmore‡

December 8-Toronto, ON-Rebel‡

December 10-Boston, MA-House of Blues

December 11-Philadelphia, PA-The Fillmore

December 13-Washington, DC-The Anthem

December 14-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel (SOLD OUT)

December 15-Brooklyn, NY-Brooklyn Steel

December 18-Raleigh, NC-The Ritz‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 19-Charlotte, NC-The Fillmore‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 21-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle‡ (SOLD OUT)

December 22-Atlanta, GA-The Tabernacle‡ (SOLD OUT)

January 17, 2020-Dublin, Ireland-The Grand Social

January 18, 2020-Manchester, UK-Manchester Academy 2

January 19, 2020-Glasgow, UK-St. Luke's & The Winged Ox

January 21, 2020-London, UK-O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

January 22, 2020-Nijmegen, Netherlands-Doornroosje

January 24, 2020-Copenhagen, Denmark-Pumpehuset

January 26, 2020-Stockholm, Sweden-Slaktkrykan

January 28, 2020-Berlin, Germany-Franz

January 29, 2020-Amsterdam, Netherlands-Paradiso Noord

*with Robert Earl Keen

†with Courtney Marie Andrews

‡with Liz Cooper & The Stampede





