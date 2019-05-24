The Waterboys New Album WHERE THE ACTION IS Out Now, Touring The U.S. This Fall

Today, The Waterboys released their new album Where The Action Is through Cooking Vinyl. Stream and purchase the album HERE.

The 10-song genre-defying album is a testament of frontman Mike Scott's enduring talents. One of the finest British songwriters of the past four decades, his songs have been covered and/or recorded by artists including Prince, who crafted two different arrangements of Scott's classic "The Whole Of The Moon", Rod Stewart, Tom Jones, Steve Earle, and Ellie Goulding, who had a top three hit in 2013 with "How Long Will I Love You."

Where The Action Is has been praised by Billboard, Associated Press, Brooklyn Vegan, All Music, and more including Glide Magazine who said, "One of the most accessible and heartfelt efforts of Mike Scott's career, [Where The Action Is] will compel repeated (and no doubt regular) listenings immediately upon completion of the first."

In support of the new album, The Waterboys will tour North America for the first time since 2015, hitting cities such as Boston, New York, Washington D.C., Chicago, Minneapolis, Los Angeles and more. The tour begins September 17 at the Count Basie Theater in Red Bank, NJ. For more information visit The Waterboys website.

The Waterboys lineup touring both the UK and the US conists of Brother Paul (keys), Ralph Salmins (drums), Aongus Ralston (bass), Jess Kav and Zeenie Summers (vocals), Steve Wickham (electric fiddle and guitar) and Mike Scott (vocals, guitar and piano).

Tracklist:

1. Where The Action Is

2. London Mick

3. Out Of All This Blue

4. Right Side Of Heartbreak (Wrong Side Of Love)

5. In My Time On Earth

6. Ladbroke Grove Symphony

7. Take Me There I Will Follow You

8. And There's Love

9. Then She Made The Lasses-O

10. Piper At The Gates Of Dawn

UK Tour:

May 24 - Roundhouse | London, UK

May 25 - Symphony Hall | Birmingham, UK

May 27 - Philharmonic Hall | Liverpool, UK

May 28 -Bridgewater Hall | Manchester, UK

May 29 - Sage | Gateshead, UK

June 27 - Auditori de Burjassot | Valencia, Spain

June 29 - Plataforma de Gredos | Avila, Spain

June 30 - Noches Del Botanico | Madrid, Spain

Aug 08 - Cropredy Festival | Oxford, UK

Sept 05 - Skye Live Festival | Isle of Skye, UK

Sept 06 - Aberdeen Music Hall | Aberdeen, UK

Sept 07 - Glasgow Barrowland | Glasgow, UK

North America Tour:

Sept 17 - Count Basie Theatre | Red Bank, NJ

Sept 18 - The Wilbur| Boston, MA

Sept 20 - Calvin Theatre | Northampton, MA

Sept 21 - World Café Live | Philadelphia, PA

Sept 22 - Lincoln Theatre | Washington, DC

Sept 23 - Webster Hall | New York, NY

Sept 25 - Danforth Music Hall | Toronto, ON

Sept 26 - Majestic Theatre | Detroit, MI

Sept 28 - Varsity Theater | Minneapolis, MN

Sept 29 - Old Town School Of Folk Music | Chicago, IL

Oct 01 - Gothic Theatre | Englewood, CO

Oct 02 - The Depot | Salt Lake City, UT

Oct 06 - Commodore Ballroom | Vancouver, BC

Oct 07 - Wonder Ballroom | Portland, OR

Oct 08 - The Neptune | Seattle, WA

Oct 12 - The Observatory North Park | San Diego, CA

Oct 13 - The Observatory | Santa Ana, CA

Oct 15 - Belasco Theater | Los Angeles, CA





