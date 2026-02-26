Video: Carter Faith Performs 'If I Had Never Lost My Mind' on THE TONIGHT SHOW

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Last night, rising star Carter Faith made her late-night TV debut with a performance of her single, “If I Had Never Lost My Mind,” on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Check it out here.

Carter was recently unveiled as a member of Opry NextStage’s Class of 2026, and is currently on her first-ever headline tour, The Cherry Valley Tour, with confirmed stops at Denver’s Globe Hall, West Hollywood’s Roxy and Nashville’s Exit/In, among others.

Following her headline dates, Carter will join Post Malone on his upcoming U.S. Big Ass Stadium Tour and will perform select dates with George Strait and Chris Stapleton. See below for complete tour itinerary.

Carter’s highly anticipated debut album, Cherry Valley, was released last fall via Gatsby Records/MCA to critical acclaim. The album chronicles Carter’s journey from her North Carolina hometown to Nashville. She and longtime producer Tofer Brown spent two years crafting tracks for the album before finally entering the studio in 2024 to record.

Following her Stagecoach debut and runs with Ella Langley and Carly Pearce, Carter joined Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild on the stage of the 18th Academy of Country Music Honors for a duet of “Lies Lies Lies” written by ACM Songwriter of the Year, Jessie Jo Dillon. She will join Tucker Wetmore on his 2026 Brunette World Tour for dates across the EU and UK in April, and Post Malone in the spring for The Big Ass Stadium Tour.

Carter will make her acting debut later this year in Netflix’s film Heartland, starring alongside Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain, and was named an Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row’s 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year.

Carter Faith Live

headline dates in bold

February 26—Atlanta, GA—Smith’s Olde Bar

February 27––Winston Salem, NC––Lawrence Joal Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

February 28––Columbia, SC––Colonial Life Arena*

March 4—Denver, CO—Globe Hall

March 6—Phoenix, AZ—The Rebel Lounge

March 9—West Hollywood, CA—The Roxy

March 13—Charlotte, NC—Neighborhood Theater

March 14—Nashville, TN—Exit/In

March 28––North Little Rock, AR––Simmons Bank Arena*

April 8––Zurich, CH––Kaufleuten†

April 9––Cologne, DE––Carlswerk Victoria†

April 10––Brussels, BE––La Madeleine†

April 12––Copenhagen, DK––Vega Main Hall†

April 13––Stockholm, SE––Nalen†

April 14––Oslo, NO––Rockefeller†

April 16––Hamburg, DE––Fabrik†

April 17––Amsterdam, NL––Melkweg†

April 20––Dublin, IE––The Academy†

April 21––Belfast, N.I.––Ulster Hall†

April 23––Glasgow, UK––O2 Academy†

April 24––Manchester, UK––The Academy†

April 26––Birmingham, UK––O2 Institute†

April 28––London, UK––O2 Forum Kentish Town†

April 29––London, UK––O2 Forum Kentish Town†

April 30––London, UK––O2 Forum Kentish Town†

May 13––El Paso, TX––Sun Bowl Stadium‡

May 15––Austin, TX––Moody Center§

May 16––Austin, TX––Moody Center§

May 19––Waco, TX––McLane Stadium‡

May 23––Baton Rouge, LA––Tiger Stadium‡

May 26––Birmingham, AL––Protective Stadium‡

May 29––Tampa, FL––Raymond James Stadium‡

June 5––University, MS––Vaught Hemingway Stadium‡

June 7––Lexington, KY––Railbird Festival

June 9––Charlotte, NC––Bank of America Stadium‡

June 12––Indianapolis, IN––Lucas Oil Stadium‡

June 16––Toronto, CA––Rogers Stadium‡

June 22––East Hartford, CT––Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field‡

June 25––Cleveland, OH––Huntington Bank Field‡

June 27––Milwaukee, WI––American Family Insurance Amphitheater, Summerfest Grounds‡

June 30––Nashville, TN––Nissan Stadium‡

July 11––Fayetteville, AR––Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium‡

July 12––Chicago, IL––Windy City Smokeout 2026

July 15––Kansas City, MO––Kauffman Stadium‡

July 17––Ames, IA––ISU Cyclones – MidAmerican Energy Field at Jack Trice Stadium‡

July 21––Missoula, MT––Washington-Grizzly Stadium‡

July 24––Edmonton, CA––Commonwealth Stadium‡

July 28––Salt Lake City, UT––Rice-Eccles Stadium‡

August 26––Wantagh, NY––Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater||

August 28––Camden, NJ––Freedom Mortgage Pavilion||

August 29––Camden, NJ––Freedom Mortgage Pavilion||

*with Cody Johnson

†with Tucker Wetmore

‡with Post Malone

§with George Strait

||with Chris Stapleton

Photo credit: Todd Owyoung/NBC