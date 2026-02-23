TK From Ling Tosite Sigure Sets Debut North American Tour

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Japanese artist TK from Ling tosite sigure has announced his first-ever North American headline tour. The TOUR 2026 ISOx0 NORTH AMERICA launches Tuesday, May 26 in San Francisco at The Fillmore, with stops in Los Angeles, Toronto, New York, and Dallas, before concluding on Saturday, June 6 in Mexico City at Foro Puebla.

The tour marks TK’s first-ever run outside of Asia. Best known as the vocalist and guitarist of Ling tosite sigure, TK launched his solo project in 2011. Tickets will be available starting Friday, February 27 at 3pm local time at Ticketmaster.com.

The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include a general admission ticket with priority entry, access to the pre-show TK soundcheck, autographed tour poster, specially designed gift item & more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

TK FROM LING TOSITE SIGURE - TOUR 2026 ISOx0 NORTH AMERICA DATES:

Tue May 26 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

Fri May 29 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco

Sun May 31 – Toronto, ON – Danforth Music Hall

Tue Jun 02 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Thu Jun 04 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

Sat Jun 06 – Mexico City, MX – Foro Puebla

About TK From Ling tosite sigure

TK is the vocalist and guitarist of Ling tosite sigure. In 2011, he released his first solo work film A Moment, under the name TK from Ling tosite sigure. In addition to his activities with Ling tosite sigure and as TK from Ling tosite sigure, he has been actively involved in sound production—including engineering—as well as songwriting for other artists.

His 2014 single “unravel,” the opening theme for the anime Tokyo Ghoul, became a major hit. TK has gained 1.9 million followers on Spotify, and the track has surpassed 270 million total streams. It was also ranked No. 2 as one of the “Most Streamed Domestic Japanese Songs Overseas” in both 2020 and 2021.

He has also contributed theme songs for numerous high-profile titles, including the Japanese-dubbed version of the animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, the ending theme for Chainsaw Man, the opening theme for My Hero Academia, and the ending theme for Solo Leveling.