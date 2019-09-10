THE SIMON & GARFUNKEL STORY Returns for New North American Tour Dates

The internationally-acclaimed hit theater show The Simon & Garfunkel Story will criss-cross the U.S. to more than 50 cities on national tour beginning September 27 in Idaho Falls, Idaho. The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom & Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the '60s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous "The Concert in Central Park" reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance. Visit www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com for more information and tickets.

Using state of the art video projection, photos and original film footage, the show also features a full live band performing all of their hits, including 'Mrs. Robinson' (featured in the 1967 film The Graduate), 'Cecilia', 'Bridge Over Troubled Water', 'Homeward Bound' and many more.

With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon & Garfunkel's perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their "The Sound of Silence" awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award.

Information about The Simon & Garfunkel Story and ticketing can be found at: http://www.thesimonandgarfunkelstory.com .

2019/2020 Tour Schedule

Date City Venue

September 27 Idaho Falls, ID The Colonial Theater

September 30 Folsom, CA Harris Center for the Arts

October 2 Salt Lake City, UT The Eccles Theater

October 4 Longview, WA Columbia Theatre

October 5 Bremerton, WA Admiral Theatre

October 6 Olympia WA Washington Center for the Performing Arts

October 7 Seattle, WA Moore Theatre

October 8 Kennewick, WA Toyota Center

October 9 Boise, ID Velma V. Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

October 11-12 San Francisco, CA Golden Gate Theatre

October 15 Colorado Springs, CO Pikes Peak Center

October 16-17 Rapid City, SD Fine Arts Theatre

October 20 Sioux Falls, SD Washington Pavilion

October 21 Fairfield, IA Stephen Sondheim Center for the Performing Arts

October 22-23 Kansas City, MO Muriel Kauffman Theatre

October 25-26 Oklahoma City, OK Hudiburg Chevrolet Center

October 29 Chattanooga, TN Tivoli Theatre

October 30 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre

November 1 North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

November 2 Charlotte, NC Knight Theater

November 6 West Palm Beach, FL Kravis Center

November 8 Jacksonville, FL Moran Theater

November 9 Tampa, FL Ferguson Hall

November 10 The Villages, FL Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center

November 13 Houston, TX Brown Theater

November 14 Ft. Worth, TX Bass Performance Hall

November 17 Cleveland, OH KeyBank State Theatre

Nov. 19 - Dec 1 Chicago, IL Broadway Playhouse

2020

January 8 Durham, NC Durham Performing Arts Center

January 10 Schenectady, NY Proctor's Theatre

January 11 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre

January 12 Rutland, VT The Paramount

January 14 Bowling Green, KY SKyPAC Main Hall

January 15 Cleveland, MS Bologna Performing Arts Center

January 17 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

January 18 New London, CT Garde Arts Center

January 19 Providence, RI Veterans Memorial Auditorium

January 21 Orono, ME Collins Center for the Arts

January 22 Concord, NH Capitol Center for the Arts

January 23 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Theatre

January 24 Morristown, NJ Community Theatre

January 25 Waterbury, CT Palace Theater

January 26 Worcester, MA Hanover Theatre

January 28 Lancaster, PA American Music Theatre

January 29 -30 Philadelphia, PA Merriam Theatre

Jan. 31 - Feb. 1 Washington, DC National Theatre

February 3 Myrtle Beach, SC Alabama Theatre

February 4 Roanoke, VA Berglund Performing Arts Theatre

February 5 Huntington, WV Keith Albee Performing Arts Center

February 7 Wabash, IN Honeywell Center

February 8 Detroit, MI The Fox Theatre

February 9 Dayton, OH Mead Theatre

February 18-19 San Diego, CA Balboa Theatre

February 20 Phoenix, AZ Orpheum Theatre

February 21-23 Los Angeles, CA Pantages Theatre

February 28 Edmonton, AB Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

February 29 Calgary, AB Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

March 1 Kelowna, BC Community Theatre

March 3 Vancouver, BC The Chan Centre for the Performing Arts

March 4 Victoria, BC The Royal Theatre

March 5 Nanaimo, BC The Port Theatre





