The Jonas Brothers Join The All In Challenge, Offers Once In A Lifetime Experience!

Just in, The Jonas Brothers have joined dozens of celebrities in the ALL IN CHALLENGE, offering to fly to the winner's hometown, participate in a day of giving back and volunteering to any charity of their choice, followed by a BBQ for the winner and their friends. Kevin will man the grill and Joe will DJ.

Most recently, Mariah Carey and *NSYNC also joined the challenge, offering once in a lifetime experiences including: a VIP experience at one of Mariah Carey's shows, followed by a festive dinner; and the chance to win a trip for three to Orlando, FL at Disney and Universal with members Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, and Chris Kirkpatrick.

Since launching on April 14th, the ALL IN CHALLENGE has raised more than $32 million and 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels, as well as America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. America's Food Fund was launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs on April 1st, to help ensure all people - children who rely on school lunch, individuals who are finding themselves jobless and the elderly - have access to food during this uncertain time.

In previous weeks, other notable celebrity has joined in including Chris Evans, Kim Kardashian West, Snoop Dogg, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Eddie Vedder & Pearl Jam, and more went ALL IN offering once in a lifetime experiences and priceless items. The ALL IN Challenge will have new items updated daily to www.allinchallenge.com as we all strive to reach our goal of tens of millions of dollars.





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You