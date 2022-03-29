Teen Jesus & the Jean Teasers Announce New EP & Release 'Girl Sports'

Rapidly rising Australian punk rock stars Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers have unveiled details of their forthcoming EP - Pretty Good For A Girl Band - due out May 13th via Domestic La La - and release searing new single "Girl Sports" (in honor of the male dentist that told bassist Jaida she should stick to "girl sports" after knocking her teeth out skating).

The new EP is Teen Jesus proclaiming they are a force to be reckoned with no matter their gender identity. For as much as there's a collective sense of self-assuredness among the band, PGFAGB attests that their success has come in the face of being undeservedly underestimated.

Amongst the biting lyrics heard on "Girl Sports," Pretty Good For A Girl Band at large is less about the group spitting pure frustration, and more about holding up a mirror and sparking reflection and constructive conversation.

"Despite the fact that we yell 'f off' a lot in 'Girl Sports', it's not that we hate every man ever. It's s that this stuff happens to us, but we know where we stand and won't let it get to us," shares Anna. "It's also a broader educational moment because it's not only men that have said 'you're pretty good for a girl band' to me. I've had so many girls come up to me and say that or 'I love this whole girl band thing you've got going on.' I'd like to think this EP can show anyone, 'hey, if you've maybe ever said this or thought this, then we can all change together.'"

Embodying a quiet confidence and resolve like never before, PGFAGB is a powerful documentation of Teen Jesus figuring out who they are and voicing what they stand for. It's the result of a band refusing to meet anyone's projection of who they should be, how they should sound, and what they should say - and that especially goes for sexist dentists.

The EP release will also feature last November's instantly-memorable single "Miss Your Birthday" - a track co-written with fellow Aussie artist Alex Lahey and produced by Violent Soho's James Tidswell - and last summer's fiery single "AHHHH!" Combined these two tracks have garnered over 1.6 million streams and helped build the anticipation for the Canberran band's new EP. Pretty Good For A Girl Band will be released in full Friday May 13 via Domestic La La and along with the EP news and the new single, the band has announced an Australian headline tour, details below.

Listen to the new single here: