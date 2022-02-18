Tame Impala Releases 'The Slow Rush - B-Sides & Remixes'

Tame Impala (Kevin Parker) has released The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes (Interscope)

featuring tracks off of his GRAMMY-nominated 2020 album. The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set due for release on April 8, will feature 2 transparent red LP's and alternate artwork including a 40-page booklet and The Slow Rush 2050 calendar.

Both today's release and the forthcoming physical version feature the pre-album single "Patience" (both original and remix), additional extended versions and remixes and b-sides including "The Boat I Row," which is out today. Leading to the release of The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set Tame Impala has shared "No Choice," and "Breathe Deeper (Lil Yachty Remix)."

Listen to The Slow Rush B-Sides and Remixes here and pre-order The Slow Rush Deluxe Box Set here.

On February 27, Tame Impala headlines the Innings Festival at Tempe, AZ's Tempe Beach Park marking the first U.S. of 2022. The following week Tame Impala hits the road for a run of headline arena dates (with Junglepussy as support) that conclude with another festival appearance at the Forecastle Festival in Louisville, KY on May 28th.

The tour also hits the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on March 9 and Brooklyn's Barclays Center on March 14 and 15. All tickets on sale now. For more information visit here.

The Slow Rush, released in 2020 landed at #1 album in multiple territories and was his highest charting album to date in both the US and UK with 14 top 10 chart positions around the world. The album serves as a deep reflection on the passage of time. "The Slow Rush is an extraordinarily detailed opus," said Pitchfork. "I have to marvel that all this sound and history comes from Parker alone, picking every string and twisting every knob." The Slow Rush has amassed over 1.6 billion streams and counting.

In addition to its chart success, Parker won an ARIA Awards haul, taking home Album of the Year, Best Group, Best Rock Album, Engineer of the Year and Producer of the Year. Parker was nominated for two GRAMMY Awards in 2021 for Best Alternative Album and Best Rock Song for the single Lost In Yesterday. This marked his third nomination in the Alternative category, having previously been nominated for Currents and Lonerism. The Slow Rush was also nominated for two Billboard Music Awards and an American Music Award (AMA).

Parker has emerged as one of the most influential voices of the last decade. Renowned for their transcendent live performance, Tame Impala has headlined festivals and theatres around the world and released four full length albums - InnerSpeaker, Lonerism, Currents and The Slow Rush. As a writer and producer Parker has collaborated with The Weeknd, SZA, Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Kanye West, Kali Uchis, Theophilus London, Miguel, A$AP Rocky and more.

Listen to the new collection here:

Tour Dates

2/27/22 - Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park) - Tempe, AZ

3/4/22 - Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove) - Okeechobee, FL

3/7/22 - Petersen Events Center - Pittsburgh, PA *

3/9/22 - Scotiabank Arena - Toronto, ON *

3/10/22 - Place Bell - Montreal, QC *

3/12/22 - Mohegan Sun - Uncasville, CT *

3/14/22 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY *

3/15/22 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY *

3/16/22 - TD Garden - Boston, MA *

3/18/22 - Hampton Coliseum - Hampton, VA *

3/19/22 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA *

3/21/22 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC *

3/22/22 - ExploreAsheville.com Arena - Asheville, NC *

3/23/22 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN *

3/25/22 - Buku Music + Art Project - New Orleans, LA

5/22/22 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

5/28/22 - Forecastle Festival - Louisville, KY

*w/ Junglepussy