TIESTO - CHASING SUNSETS Reveals Artists Joining the Curated Cabo Weekend by Vibee

Today, Vibee, the new music-led destination experience company, along with Insomniac, the world's leading live music experience creator, announced their exclusive travel experience "Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets'' taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Headlined and curated by Tiësto, the first of Vibee's curated fan experiences will provide passionate fans and travelers with an intimate peek into the music and persona behind the international DJ.

The weekend will include multiple performances from the Grammy award-winning artist, exclusive sets from some of the hottest artists in the world, beach activities, local cultural excursions, and more. The Experience package presale begins May 2, 2023 and goes on sale to the general public May 5, 2023. For information on packages and pricing, visit TiestoinCabo.com.

The immersive event produced by Vibee and Insomniac will feature an epic lineup of artists joining Tiësto to perform to be announced. The weekend's home base and headline venue will be ME Cabo, the five-star resort located on the beach, near the marina in Cabo San Lucas.

Guests heading to "Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets" can expect nonstop action on-site such as headlining shows, pool parties, exclusive cocktail parties, a special "Drive into Sunset" set by Tiësto and additional weekend events at sought-after Cabo hot spots Mango Deck, Funky Geisha, Taboo and SUR.

Attendees can further customize their getaway with bespoke add-ons including a "Taste of Mexico Brunch" with Tiësto, boat parties, jet skiing, parasailing and tequila tastings.

Vibee, which officially launched this month, amplifies fan-to-artist connections through three main verticals: curated experiences, festival integrations, and Las Vegas residencies. Insomniac is the benchmark for music festivals, culture and community where it's all about the fan experience.

As the company celebrates its 30th anniversary throughout 2023, "Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets" is just one of the many entertainment offerings produced in partnership with Vibee, which diversifies Insomniac's live music experiences beyond the traditional festival dance floor. Through their exclusive worldwide agreement to produce customized experiences and festival integrations, Insomniac and Vibee will bring even more unique events to their communities and amplify the fan-to-artist connection.

Vibee creates memorable, immersive trips for music lovers in the most sought after destinations around the world, from multi-day curated activations on land and sea, to bespoke festival and Las Vegas residency packages. For a current roster of elevated Vibee experiences, please visit Vibee.com.