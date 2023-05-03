TIESTO - CHASING SUNSETS Reveals Artists Joining the Curated Cabo Weekend by Vibee

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Experience package presale begins May 2, 2023 and goes on sale to the general public May 5, 2023.

May. 03, 2023  

Today, Vibee, the new music-led destination experience company, along with Insomniac, the world's leading live music experience creator, announced their exclusive travel experience "Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets'' taking place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico from Friday, November 9 through Sunday, November 12, 2023.

Headlined and curated by Tiësto, the first of Vibee's curated fan experiences will provide passionate fans and travelers with an intimate peek into the music and persona behind the international DJ.

The weekend will include multiple performances from the Grammy award-winning artist, exclusive sets from some of the hottest artists in the world, beach activities, local cultural excursions, and more. The Experience package presale begins May 2, 2023 and goes on sale to the general public May 5, 2023. For information on packages and pricing, visit TiestoinCabo.com.

The immersive event produced by Vibee and Insomniac will feature an epic lineup of artists joining Tiësto to perform to be announced. The weekend's home base and headline venue will be ME Cabo, the five-star resort located on the beach, near the marina in Cabo San Lucas.

Guests heading to "Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets" can expect nonstop action on-site such as headlining shows, pool parties, exclusive cocktail parties, a special "Drive into Sunset" set by Tiësto and additional weekend events at sought-after Cabo hot spots Mango Deck, Funky Geisha, Taboo and SUR.

Attendees can further customize their getaway with bespoke add-ons including a "Taste of Mexico Brunch" with Tiësto, boat parties, jet skiing, parasailing and tequila tastings.

Vibee, which officially launched this month, amplifies fan-to-artist connections through three main verticals: curated experiences, festival integrations, and Las Vegas residencies. Insomniac is the benchmark for music festivals, culture and community where it's all about the fan experience.

As the company celebrates its 30th anniversary throughout 2023, "Tiësto - Chasing Sunsets" is just one of the many entertainment offerings produced in partnership with Vibee, which diversifies Insomniac's live music experiences beyond the traditional festival dance floor. Through their exclusive worldwide agreement to produce customized experiences and festival integrations, Insomniac and Vibee will bring even more unique events to their communities and amplify the fan-to-artist connection.

Vibee creates memorable, immersive trips for music lovers in the most sought after destinations around the world, from multi-day curated activations on land and sea, to bespoke festival and Las Vegas residency packages. For a current roster of elevated Vibee experiences, please visit Vibee.com.



Rachael Blanche Releases New Single Translator Photo
Rachael Blanche Releases New Single 'Translator'
London-based artist, actress and entrepreneur, Rachael Blanche, who splits time between England, Australia and the U.S., has released the smouldering pop-soul single 'Translator,' a seductively well-crafted ode to navigating the layered nature of communication in the modern world.
Woz Releases New EP No Medicine For That Photo
Woz Releases New EP 'No Medicine For That'
No Medicine for That explores the effects of his early childhood traumas which is conveyed over distorted guitars and influences that range from Queens of the Stone Age to The Ramones. Woz discusses his Borderline Personality Disorder, severe addiction, and suicide attempt. Listen to the new EP now!
Jason Mraz Drops New Single Pancakes & Butter Photo
Jason Mraz Drops New Single 'Pancakes & Butter'
Multi-GRAMMY Award winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame Honoree Jason Mraz has revealed “Pancakes & Butter,” a smooth love song and accompanying video from his upcoming eighth studio album, Mystical Magical Rhythmical Radical Ride. The track was released alongside a music video directed by Jaime Valdueza.
Skating Polly Share New Single Im Sorry For Always Apologizing Photo
Skating Polly Share New Single 'I'm Sorry For Always Apologizing'
Skating Polly share “I’m Sorry For Always Apologizing” – a deceptively joyous rock song that is accompanied by the official music video directed by Christian Papierniak. The multiple award-winning director, producer, and writer best known for his hit Indie feature film Izzy Gets the F*ck Across Town brings the track to life with a humorous touch.

