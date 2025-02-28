THE ACCIDENTAL GETAWAY DRIVER Original Score Soundtrack by Jon Ong Out Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Madison Gate Records has released THE ACCIDENTAL GETAWAY DRIVER (ORIGINAL MOTION PICTURE SOUNDTRACK), an album of music composed by JON ONG for the feature-length film by award-winning writer and director, Sing J. Lee.

The album is available today on streaming and download services. The Accidental Getaway Driver opens in select theaters in the U.S. on February 28.

Ong's score for the film is primarily focused on plucked instruments, with the mandolin playing a key role. Ong shared, "The mandolin was a gift from my wife, and this film marks its most significant use to date. The instrument choice is unexpected for a project like this, but it brings a distinct energy to the film. I'm glad the director [Sing J. Lee] was immediately enamored by the sound. I wanted the music to reflect the emotional undercurrent of the story, while steering clear of stereotypical or culturally expected instruments."

Ong's approach draws from his roots in Singapore, a multicultural melting pot, which is reflected in his ability to blend various musical influences without leaning into predictable ethnic sounds. The score was crafted with a deep emotional foundation, while staying true to the gritty and tense atmosphere of the film.

The album features 14 tracks:

1. Picking Up the Guys

2. Long Ma

3. Speedometer

4. Payday

5. The Field

6. Memories

7. Win Me Over

8. Family

9. Tied Up

10. Fever Dreams

11. Death March

12. Beach Fight

13. Choices

14. Father and Son

Ong worked on the score over a span of six weeks, creating a rich soundscape that complements the film's dark, film-noir style cinematography. His process involved playing and recording multiple instruments, including guitar and mandolin. The score also features Fraser Bowles on Cello and Hal Rosenfeld on percussion. The instruments were primarily recorded at Meadowcourt Studios in the UK, and at Silent Eater Studios in Los Angeles, CA. The natural acoustic qualities of these instruments were altered to evoke the emotion and themes at the heart of the film, creating interesting sonic textures unique to the score and the film that it supports.

Reflecting on the film's central themes, Ong's composition is designed to underscore the relationship between Long Mã and his captors, exploring complex themes such as family, uncertainty and danger as it develops through powerful motifs that interweave throughout the score.

The soundtrack for The Accidental Getaway Driver is available for streaming and digital download now. Fans can access the album at the following link: https://soundtrk.lnk.to/TheAccidentalGetawayDriver

