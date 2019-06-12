Surf Curse Announce New Album and Share New Song DISCO

Los Angeles duo Surf Curse -- comprised of Nick Rattigan and Jacob Rubeck -- will release their new album, Heaven Surrounds You, on September 13th on Danger Collective Records. The album's addictive, glossy first song, "Disco," can be heardHERE; a video for the song, directed by Nick, can be viewed HERE.

Produced by Jarvis Taveniere (Sunflower Bean, Woods), Heaven Surrounds You is a coming of age epic, inspired by the many cult films the band cherished throughout their formative years spent in Reno, Las Vegas, and finally LA. The album -- an indie pop gem full of spangled guitars and echo chamber harmonies -- is lush and vulnerable, a massive step forward for the band, who have become one of Los Angeles's most exciting new artists, already amassing over 30 million streams worldwide.

Already selling out venues left and right around the country, Surf Curse have very quickly amassed a fervent, die-hard following and reputation as one of the best live bands playing in LA right now. Emerging from DIY venue The Smell at the front of LA's exploding new indie rock scene -- coming up alongside artists such as Girlpool, Lala Lala, Slow Hollows, and more -- to now headlining the Fonda, Surf Curse's live shows have become a rite of passage for teen music lovers across the country.

Upon release, Surf Curse will be embarking on a massive North American tour with European dates to be announced shortly; all dates are below.

Pre-order Heaven Surrounds You HERE.

Surf Curse tour dates:

9/14 San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

9/15 Reno, NV @ Holland Project

9/17 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

9/19 Portland, OR @ Lola's

9/20Boise, ID @ The Shredder

9/21 Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

9/22 Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge

9/24 Grinnell, IA @ Grinnell University

9/26 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

9/27 Madison, WI University of Wisconsin

9/28 Chicago, IL @ Subterranean

9/29 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

9/30 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

10/1 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz

10/4 Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade NYC

10/5 Washington DC @ U-Street Music Hall

10/7 Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

10/8 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/9 Baton Rouge, LA @ Spanish Moon

10/10 Dallas, TX @ Three Links

10/11 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

10/12 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/14 Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

10/16 San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

10/17 Las Vegas, NV @ Vinyl at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino

10/18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You