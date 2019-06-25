Strut Records Set To Release Alefa Madagascar: Salegy, Soukous & Soul from the Red Island 1974-1984

Strut continues its essential compilation series of Indian Ocean sounds with 'Alefa Madagascar', the first compilation to document the unique culture of salegy, soukous and soul on the island during the '70s and '80s.



Originating as far back as the 15th Century through folkloric ceremonial music and an a cappella chanting style called antsa, salegy emerged as a fast-tempoed local dance style based on 6/8 and 12/8 rhythms. By the '60s, radio was bringing in new sounds from the Congo, Mozambique, South Africa and Kenya and Jean Francois de Comarmond's Discomad label championed a new generation of artists breaking the mould with their own new fusions of styles as electric instruments replaced the traditional. The strong call-and-response dialogues, rich vocal choruses and rolling triplet feel in the rhythm sections all boasted a unique Malagasy sensibility and singles started selling tens of thousands of copies, rivalling any foreign music at the time. Local pop was sometimes referred to as tapany maintso (half-green) a reference to the stickers on singles from the other key label in Madagascar, Kaïamba, many of them produced by Charles Maurin Poty whose work was crucial in shaping the emerging genre.



'Alefa Madagascar' showcases the rich variety of sounds during this heyday of Malagasy music: Roger Georges' 'Mama' and Jean Kely et Basth's 'Andosy Mora' bring the raw energy of salegy, influential band Los Matadores drop military drums and Hammond soul in the classic 'Andeha Hanarato'; Mahaleo's 'Izahay Mpamita' showcases the band's powerful folk sound, a crucial voice emerging from the Rotaka farmer and student protests of 1972, while Terak'Anosy Group work around a stomping Congolese guitar groove. The era paved the way for many of the household names of Malagasy music today including Jaojoby, D'Gary and Lego.



Mastered by The Carvery and featuring cover artwork by top illustrator Lewis Heriz, 'Alefa Madagascar' is released on 6th of September 2019 and is compiled by Réunionese DJs La Basse Tropicale and Percy Yip Tong (Mauritius). Physical formats feature sleeve notes by influential producer Charles Maurin Poty and Banning Eyre of Afropop Worldwide.



TRACKLISTING



1 JEAN KELY ET BASTH - ANDOSY MORA

2 SOYMANGA - MORAMORA ZOKY

3 ROGER GEORGES - MAMA

4 NY ANJARASOA - MAHONENA

5 CHARLES MAURIN POTY - AMBOLIAKO FARY

6 MAHALEO - IZAHAY MPAMITA

7 PAPA JAMES - NGÔMA HOE

8 LOS PÉPITOS ET LEUR ENSEMBLE - B.B. GASY

9 JEANOT RABESON ET SON ORCHESTRE - JAZZ SEGA

10 FEON'ALA - FARAHY

11 TERAK' ANOSY GROUP - SOALIZA

12 SAKA DIT THE KING - ?DY ?DY (TSY MENTSY MANDROSO)

13 MICHAEL - RAZANA TSY HO MELOKO

14 FALAFA - RAPELA

15 LOS MATADORES - ANDEHA HANARATO

16 NINO RAFAH - OA NINY Ê

17 KAIAMBA ORCHESTRA - TOKATOKA

18 ATREFY ANDRIANA - ZAKA TIAKO MAMOLAKA KERIKO





Related Articles View More Music Stories

More Hot Stories For You