Stockholm Artist Miynt Breaks Silence With New Single Out Now

Today, Stockholm artist Miynt returns with a brand new, self-produced single, "Vacation with Bond in south of France part 2." The track marks Miynt's return since the release of her 2016 debut EP and is the first single released from her upcoming sophomore EP, due out summer 2019 via B3SCI Records, the majority of which was mixed by Jake Aaron (Snail Mail, A$AP Rocky, Grizzly Bear, Solange). Stream the new single now here, which is released alongside a collage video edited by Miynt herself - view here.



Describing the new single, Miynt notes, "I've always been inspired by early Bond movie theme music, so I wrote a synopsis for a Bond movie that never existed. The movie begins at a space station in the late '60s where people (the bad guys) are doing experiments on space monkeys and then a lot of action plays out that I can't reveal, though one thing I can say is that Bond goes on vacation to France two times in the film. I wrote all the music for this fake Bond movie but this is the only track that made it on this EP, which is about Bond's 2nd trip to south of France."



Catch Miynt live this week at her single release show this Thursday, May 2 in Stockholm @ Häktet.



The new single is a bold return for Miynt, whose unique blend of psych rock and grunge pop has captivated fans and critics since her 2016 debut project, Ep no. 1, which solidified Miynt's place among the top up-and-comers. The release boasted standout singles including "The Strangest Game," "After The Gold Rush," and "Cool," which prompted love from outlets like The FADER, Stereogum, and SPINand saw radio support from the likes of KCRW and Zane Lowe / Beats 1. Touting the EP, DIY described its tracklist as "glitter-flecked pop songs that blaze a completely different trail."



Since her debut EP, Miynt has stayed occupied in the Stockholm arts scene, playing various live shows and notably assembling a 4-piece band for the Miynt project whom she now plays with live. She has also delved into the world of analog production, which is present on much of the upcoming EP, boasting mostly live recorded instrumentals. Much of the upcoming EP is also self-produced, a skill that Miynt continues to hone. Fun fact: The building where the studio where much of the EP was written and produced was once used in the early 19th century as a radon-room for medical testing.



Listen to "Vacation with Bond in south of France part 2" now at the links below and look out for more to come from Miynt's forthcoming new EP.





