Steve Miller Announces 'Americana' Summer Tour with Marty Stuart and Gary Mule Deer
The AMERICANA TOUR is a 40-city summer tour that will start in Austin, TX, on June 13th, immediately after Miller is inducted into the Songwriter's Hall of Fame in New York on June 11th.
There will be two special festival dates featuring Brian Wilson and Taj Mahal, as well as four Canadian concerts featuring a young, bright new songwriter and guitarist, Matthew Curry. The full itinerary is below. For ticket on sales, fans can check local listings.
"Touring with Marty and the Superlatives is inspirational," said Miller. "This is undoubtedly one of the most talented touring combinations I've ever been involved in. We look forward to continuing working together to explore the roots of American Music. Adding the musical comedy of Gary Mule Deer to the show will be an unexpected treat for our fans. I'm delighted to be able to tour with these great artists and to bring the Steve Miller Band audience the best of the best."
"Touring with the Steve Miller Band," said Stuart, "has proved to be magical. It is indeed an honor to go across the nation with Steve and the Steve Miller Band."
"Being a part of a tour with both Steve and Marty is as great as it gets!" said Gary Mule Deer.
The last 12 months was one for the record books for Miller and Stuart. Miller released his second volume box set of collected vinyl, as well as the acclaimed Welcome to the Vault box set. He performed live in over 50 cities, played "Fly Like an Eagle" with The Roots on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, did two nights at Jazz at Lincoln Center performing Cannonball Adderley and the Blues and had seven instruments on display at the record breaking Play It Loud exhibit at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Marty Stuart was a major contributor to Ken Burns' latest brilliant PBS series, Ken Burns: Country Music, released a Deluxe Edition of his classic album The Pilgrim and continued his work with Marty Stuart's Congress of Country Music in Philadelphia, Mississippi which celebrates the rich cultural heritage of country music through live musical performance and educational programming.
STEVE MILLER BAND
TOUR 2020
JUNE
13 - Austin, TX - Travis County Expo Center #
15 - Allen, TX - Allen Event Center
16 - Sugarland, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
19 - Thackersville, OK - Winstar
20 - Quapaw, OK - Downstream Amphitheater
23 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
24 - Youngstown, OH - Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater
29 - Grand Rapids, MI - Meijer Gardens
30 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at the Heights
JULY
9 - 10 - Saratoga, CA - The Mountain Winery
12 - Murphys, CA - Ironstone Amphitheatre
14 - Boise, ID - Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
15 - Sun Valley, ID - Sun Valley Pavilion
18 - Welch, MN - Treasure Island Resort Events Center
19 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Concert Cove at Harrah's Council Bluffs
22 - Pikeville, KY - Appalachian Wireless Arena
23 - Windsor, ONT - The Colosseum at Caesar's Windsor *
25 - Kemptville, ONT - Kemptville Live *
26 - Hamilton, ONT - First Ontario Centre *
28 - Orillia, ONT - Entertainment Centre *
30 - Verona, NY - Turning Stone Resort
31 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met
AUGUST
1 - Sunbury, PA - Spyglass Ridge Winery
8 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater **
9 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center **
11 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
12 - Glen Allen, VA - Innsbrook After Hours/Innsbrook Pavilion
14 - Westbrook, ME - Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row
15 - Bridgeport, CT - The Ballpark at Harbor Yard
21 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
22 - Sedalia, MO - Missouri State Fair - Grandstand
24 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
25 - Salt Lake City, UT - Red Butte Garden
27 - Walla Walla, WA - The Range Amphitheater at Walla Walla
29 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
30 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
SEPTEMBER
1 - Victoria, BC - Save on Foods Centre ***
2 - Vancouver, BC - Pacific National Exhibition Fair - Summer Night Concerts ***
4 - Puyallup, WA - Washington State Fair ***
# no Gary Mule Deer
* Matthew Curry supporting (no Marty Stuart and no Gary Mule Deer)
** Festival Date (also features Brian Wilson, Marty Stuart, Taj Mahal, Gary Mule Deer)
*** Support TBA
Photo credit: Jérôme Brunet