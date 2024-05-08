So Cal Melodic Punks Chaser Release New Single 'Fault Lines' From Upcoming Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



So Cal punk heroes CHASER have unveiled "Fault Lines" the next single off their upcoming, long-awaited new album 'Small Victories,' out on June 28 via SBAM Records (EU), Thousand Islands Records (North America), and Pee Records (Australia).

The 13-track album was produced by Cameron Webb (Motörhead, Pennywise, Alkaline Trio) and is the band's first new release in 3 years.

Of the new single, the band says, “Fault Lines is a metaphor for walking that unstable, fine line between being on the right track in life and falling into a dark place. As well as being aware of our own faults and being accountable and honest with ourselves.

The song tackles the age-old battle of mind against matter. It challenges the listener to rise above their short comings, vices, and inherent faults, and to influence a positive change in their lives. It is relatable to anyone who has ever doubted their ability to tackle personal obstacles, fallen to rock bottom, and strived to get their feet back on stable ground.

It’s about not giving in to what fate seems to have planned for you, and about finding stability both mentally and physically. In these trying times, we all walk a fragile line, but ultimately, your fate is not predetermined, and you decide the life you want to see.”

The album title, “Small Victories,” holds a special meaning for us that we felt compelled to share with our listeners. In life, we are continuously presented with challenges, each to our own degree. Managing our personal struggles, we tend to beat ourselves up when the outcome is not as perfect as we envisioned. Instead, let’s learn to appreciate and revel in the small wins that occur on a daily basis. They each carry weight and over time, have the potential to add up to greatness!

The cover art was drawn by Sebas Theriault of Sterio Design. It depicts rough seas representing the everchanging highs and lows, and ebbs and flows of life. We’re all navigating these waters trying to weather the storm and reach stable ground. Through it all, just remember, we steer our own ship and we control our destiny. We’re not flawless, we’re only mortal, but we’re all in this together."

Chaser will be touring overseas in July and August,, followed by a short run of So Cal shows with Diesel Boy in late-August. See dates below.

Homegrown in the heart of the SoCal punk scene, CHASER is passionate, energetic, and melodic punk rock with a positive vibe. Their infectious and heartfelt performances always leave you wanting more.

Comprised of Mike LeDonne (vocals), Jesse Stopnitzky (bass/vocals), Bill Hockmuth (guitar) and Davey Guy (drums), CHASER are 4 close friends that share a deep love for this music and hope to make a difference with it.

For the last 5 years, CHASER toured internationally, playing the biggest punk festivals in Europe and Canada. They quickly developed a reputation of a “can’t miss” live show and rightfully earned main stage festival time slots.

Tour Dates

Europe July 19-Aug. 3rd

Upcoming shows (w/ Diesel Boy):

Aug 22- Hermosa Beach, CA @ Saint Rocke

Aug 23- Anaheim, CA @ The Parish Room (HOB)

Aug 24- San Diego, CA @ The Holding Company

Photo credit: Joel Gelin

