Shygirl Shares New Song 'Playboy / Positions'

The single follows the new rendition of her track "Woe" featuring visionary artist Björk.

Apr. 04, 2023  

Shygirl shares a new song off the forthcoming deluxe edition of her praised debut album Nymph, titled Nymph_o, due April 14th via Because Music.

Shygirl exhibits her varied musical approach in "Playboy /Positions" by fusing Miami bass-influenced beats, metallic melodies, and alluring vocals. The accompanying Sam Ibram-directed video captures the dynamic beauty of the human body in different states of movement and skin to skin with one another.

The single follows the new rendition of her track "Woe" featuring visionary artist Björk. Also featured on the album is Shygirl's recent remix of her song "Heaven," featuring Tinashe and contributions from Arca, Erika de Casier, Eartheater, and more.

Shygirl has recently wrapped performances in Berlin, Amsterdam, and Paris, and is currently on the North American leg of her Nymph World Tour. The 14-date run takes her to Seattle, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and Atlanta, before concluding in Miami on April 15th. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Shygirl's debut album Nymph was praised for its intimacy and emotional depth and Nymph_o promises to take things to the next level. The original album included the tracks "Shlut," "Nike," "Coochie (a bedtime story)", "Come For Me" and "Firefly," all of which showcased Shygirl's innovative approach. Pitchfork called it "a definitive collection of songs that builds upon what already makes the artist remarkable."

In addition to her musical endeavors, Shygirl has also made a name for herself in the fashion world, starring in Calvin Klein's Fall campaign and in Burberry's AW21 presentation, as well as being one of the few stars featured in the campaign for Daniel Lee's first collection for Burberry. She was also included in Forbes' 30 Under 30 list and has graced the cover of multiple prestigious magazines including Office Magazine, V Magazine and 032c.

SHYGIRL Tour Dates

4/4 - Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD

4/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry at The Fillmore

4/8 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/9 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

4/12 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/14 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade - Hell

4/15 - Miami, FL @ The Ground



