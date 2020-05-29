Sean Ardoin Addresses Racism In Powerful New Song & Video 'What Do You See'

Hard times call for hard questions. Louisiana-based, two-time Grammy nominee Sean Ardoin is asking one such question with his new song and video "What Do You See" (Zydekool Records) that addresses, head-on, racism and injustice against black males in America. At a time when the nation is mourning George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died on Monday after pleading with Minneapolis police for help while one white officer knelt on his neck, "What Do You See" not only carries a powerful message in the conversation it seeks to start about race, but also grapples with perception's grip on reality in this country.

"I hope you watch this and can "see" what I'm trying to say," says Ardoin. "In this song I'm saying 'we are less different than we are alike.' I completely believe this. This is written to spark conversation, talking to each other, not "at" each other. When we start talking, the divide will start to decrease and then we can start the healing process in this country. Dr. King once said, "shallow understanding from people of good will is more frustrating than absolute misunderstanding from people of ill will." I want this song to cause REAL conversations, because as we saw with the George Floyd case, we are STILL here... If it moves you, please help spread it... #WHATDOYOUSEE."

Sean Ardoin is a two-time Grammy nominated Kreole Rock and Soul artist from Lake Charles. Sean's family legacy started with legendary Creole musician Amedee' Ardoin, whose songs are the foundation for Cajun and Creole music, followed by Bois Sec Ardoin, one of the best-known practitioners of the state's rural Creole sound for six decades, and his father Lawrence "Black" Ardoin. After co-leading the critically acclaimed Zydeco outfit Double Clutchin', Sean set out on his own musical journey in 1999. Sean has performed everywhere including but not limited to, Carnegie Hall, festivals in Europe, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival, live network television performance on BET's Comic View, Southern Charm New Orleans, a Bravo reality show, Queen Sugar, on Oprah's OWN network, CBS prime time Crime Drama: NCIS New Orleans and most recently on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. His music has also been featured in commercials, movies and on MTV's Road Rules, Real World New Orleans, Fraternity Life and Sorority Life. With his latest album, "Came Thru Pullin,'" Sean Ardoin is ready to bring that Kreole flavor to you with all the spice you can stand!

