SLANDER Release New Single 'Walk On Water' Featuring RØRY & Dylan Matthew

For their Coachella performance this past Friday, April 15, SLANDER brought out one of their most beloved collaborators Dylan Matthew during their packed headlining Sahara tent set.

As the American DJ/electronic music producer duo of Derek Andersen and Scott Land hovered high in their eye stage production, Matthew joined behind a grand piano to perform their new single "Walk On Water" out today, April 22 on Heaven Sent.

Featuring RØRY and Dylan Matthew, SLANDER's "Walk On Water" is a piano-driven, emotive bass track. It's a duet performed by RØRY-a U.K. alt rock rising star known for her mesmerizing ethereal voice and Matthew-who sing of determined love and going to great lengths to get to that love.

"Performing 'Walk On Water' at Coachella was a huge moment for us," shares SLANDER. "We've been going to the festival since we were college students at UC Irvine and now to headline the Sahara stage for our first turn play there was just incredible. We've wanted to share this track as well as news of our upcoming debut studio album with our fans for a long time and couldn't have had a better time and place to do so than from the stage of the Sahara. RØRY and Dylan bring so much power and emotion to the song."

"Walk On Water" follows other SLANDER and Dylan Matthew releases including "Fall Into Me" (with NGHTMRE), "First Time" (with Seven Lions and Dabin) and "Without You" (with KAYZO).

However, it was SLANDER's 2019 release "Love Is Gone" featuring Dylan Matthew that embraced the hearts of fans the world over with collectively than 1.1 billion streams in global consumption between its original production, acoustic rendition and remixes by the most notable names in electronic music right now including Tiësto, Armin van Buuren, Alok, Kaskade and R3HAB. Check out Billboard's piece on it here.

SLANDER is an American DJ/Producer duo consisting of Derek Andersen and Scott Land based in Los Angeles, CA who are best known for their unique, emotional, melodic bass music sound. Going from being Icon Collective graduates to selling out Red Rocks, and playing mainstage at global festivals such as EDC and Ultra. SLANDER has become one of the hottest acts in dance music with two RIAA Gold Certifications to their name. Look for SLANDER to release their debut studio album in 2022.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

4/22 - Coachella - Indio, CA

4/30 - Project Glow - Washington, DC

5/22 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

6/25 - Electric Forest - Rothbury, MI

6/24-26 - Escapade Music Festival - Ottawa, ON

7/8 - FVDED IN THE PARK - Surrey, BC

7/22-25 - Shambhala Music Festival - Salmo, BC

8/12 - Ever After Music Festival - Kitchener, ON

9/2-4 - Electric Zoo - New York, NY

9/4 - North Coast Music Festival - Chicago, IL