SG Lewis Reveals Third And Final Chapter Of Concept Album DAWN

Ahead of his highly anticipated return to North American shores, which include two high profile festival appearances at North Coast Music Festival and Jay-Z's Made In America, and a headlining tour in September, British songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist SG Lewis released 'Dawn' today via Casablanca/Republic Records. The third and final chapter of his three-part concept album Dusk, Dark, Dawn; Listen to 'Dawn' HERE.



Watch the 'Dawn' short film featuring 'Easy Loving You (feat. Kamille)' HERE



Dusk, Dark, Dawn chronicles the trajectory of a night out through its different moods and genres and serves as a tribute to club and youth culture. While Dusk (early 2018) blended disco, smooth electro and funk and Dark (late 2018) explored distinctly heavier yet still diverse sounds, Dawn is a sonic embodiment of those euphoric sunrise moments and the feeling of togetherness at the end of a night well spent. The six track EP includes previously released tracks Blue, Flames featuring breakthrough Australian artist Ruel and Clairo collaboration Throwaway, as well as brand new tracks featuring Honne and Kamille.



SG Lewis has also released a psychedelic, Rainbow Road tinged official video for EP opener 'Blue', inspired by his countless hours spent in airports while touring over the last year - watch it HERE



"Dawn is the final phase of the 3-part album I have spent the last 18 months working on. Dawn captures the energy of the end of the night, the intimacy of the quieter moments, and the emotions felt after the energetic highs of Dark. It is a more introspective phase, and is the most personal music I think I have ever released." - SG Lewis



It's been an impressive year for SG Lewis, with SOLD-OUT shows across North America, Asia and Europe (as well as a very special sold-out homecoming show at London's Printworks in December). Dark lead single 'Hurting' has grown relentlessly, hitting No.1 on the Billboard Dance/Mix Show Airplay Chart, and with SG having just played a prime slot at this year's Coachella, he continues to cement his status as not just one of London's hottest new talents but also a formidable artist capable of making a splash on both sides of the Atlantic.



SG has previously collaborated with Col3trane, Raye, Ray BLK, The Neptunes/N.E.R.D's Chad Hugo, Gerd Janson, Conducta and more as well as producing Dave's '100M's' proving his worth as one of the most respected and prolific musicians from the UK. SG's ever-growing catalog both as a collaborator and working solo showcases him as a producer capable of working outside of genre and style.



'DAWN' TRACKLIST

Blue

Throwaway (with Clairo)

Rest

Overdose (feat. HONNE)

Flames (feat. Ruel)

Easy Loving You (feat. Kamille)

NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES

08/31 - North Coast Music Festival - Chicago, IL

09/01 - Made In America - Philadelphia, PA (DJ Set)

09/03 - Mod Club - Toronto, ON

09/05 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

09/06 - Brooklyn Steel - Brooklyn, NY

09/07 - U Street Music Hall - Washington, DC

09/30 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

10/01 - Star Theater - Portland, OR

10/02 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC

10/04 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

10/05 - Great American Music Hall - San Francisco, CA

10/07 - Meow Wolf - Santa Fe, NM

10/08 - Gothic Theatre - Englewood, CO

10/12 - The Novo - Los Angeles, CA

Tickets on sale now





