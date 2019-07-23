Russian Circles Share A New Single

With the steady reveal of their forthcoming album Blood Year, Russian Circles continue to remind the world why they have reigned as one of post-rock's most stalwart forces. Their latest single, "Kohokia," finds the trio in one of their most exploratory modes, capturing Slint-esque negative space in one moment, and blizzards of ashen metal in the next.

"Kohokia" is the final glimpse into Russian Circles' forthcoming Blood Year, due out in just a few weeks. Serving as a reminder of their dominion over the metal and rock worlds, Blood Year retains the dexterity, technique, and drama that Russian Circles have become synonymous with, fully embracing the most forceful facets of the trio's repertoire.

Listen to Russian Circles new track here:

Capturing the lightning-in-a-bottle verve of their live storied shows, Blood Year thrives with its organic feel and rampant energy. Showcasing Brian Cook's grinding bass lines, Mike Sullivan's deep-diving guitar leads, and Dave Turncrantz's pounding rack and floor toms, Blood Year finds Russian Circles in the midst of pushing past their already astronomical limits of timbre and volume. Completing the formula is Kurt Ballou's engineering prowess and Steve Albini's world-famous wonderland Electrical Audio.

Blood Year will be released via Sargent House on August 2 and Russian Circles will be on tour in North America this September, October and November in support of it. FACS and Windhand will appear on select dates - check out a full itinerary below.

Blood Year is available for pre-order here.

Blood Year - Track Listing:

1. Hunter Moon

2. Arluck

3. Milano

4. Kohokia

5. Ghost on High

6. Sinaia

7. Quartered

Russian Circles - On Tour:

September 11 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

September 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

September 14 Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman *

September 16 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

September 17 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

September 19 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

September 20 Ventura, CA @ Discovery Ventura *

September 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom *

September 23 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *

September 24 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

September 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

September 28 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

October 18 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme +

October 19 Detroit, MI @ El Club +

October 20 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace +

October 21 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount +

October 23 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S ArtSpace +

October 24 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair +

October 26 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +

October 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +

October 29 Washington, DC @ Union Stage +

October 30 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry +

November 1 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall +

November 2 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre +

November 3 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade +

November 4 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack's +

November 6 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group +

November 8 Austin, TX @ Levitation

November 9 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company

November 11 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +

w/ FACS *

w/ Windhand +





