Russian Circles Premiere New Single MILANO

The pieces for the next chapter in Russian Circles' narrative continue to fall in place, ushering in the appearance of a new single. "Milano," the second glimpse of the formidable trio's latest album Blood Year, finds the band grating through six and a half minutes with peak volume and unrelenting urgency.

"Milano," like Blood Year in itself, finds Russian Circles exploring ten-ton riffs, oscillating melodies, and battle drum percussion. Leveraging the human pulse and unmetered energy, the seven tracks that encompassBlood Year recall some of Russian Circles' most savage moments.

Listen on YouTube here:

The Chicago trio have always pushed volume and timbre to absolute limit and beyond, but Blood Year finds Russian Circles at their most brutalizing. Blissful respites and ebbs of calm are fewer and farther between, instead showcasing Brian Cook's grinding bass lines, Mike Sullivan's deep-diving guitar leads, and Dave Turncrantz's pounding rack and floor toms. While it retains the dexterity, multi-faceted techniques, and dramatic compositions that have been a trademark of Russian Circles since day one, Blood Year fully embraces the most forceful aspects of the band's repertoire.

With Sullivan, Turncrantz, and Cook all residing in different states, Russian Circles have typically crafted their albums by piecing together song fragments and home recordings into meticulous texture-rich studio productions. But after seven tours in North American and five trips to Europe in support of Guidance, the band made a conscious effort to approach the songs on Blood Year with the same organic feel of a live show. Completing the formula is Kurt Ballou's engineering prowess and Steve Albini's world-famous wonderland Electrical Audio.

Blood Year will be released via Sargent House on August 2 and Russian Circles will be on tour in North America this September, October and November in support of it. FACS and Windhand will appear on select dates - check out a full itinerary below.

Blood Year - Track Listing:

1. Hunter Moon

2. Arluck

3. Milano

4. Kohokia

5. Ghost on High

6. Sinaia

7. Quartered

Russian Circles - on tour:

September 11 Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon *

September 12 Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *

September 14 Bozeman, MT @ Rialto Bozeman *

September 16 Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

September 17 Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom *

September 19 San Francisco, CA @ August Hall *

September 20 Ventura, CA @ Discovery Ventura *

September 21 Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom *

September 23 Mesa, AZ @ The Nile *

September 24 Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

September 25 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater *

September 28 Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

October 18 Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme +

October 19 Detroit, MI @ El Club +

October 20 Toronto, ON @ Lee's Palace +

October 21 Montreal, QC @ Theatre Fairmount +

October 23 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S ArtSpace +

October 24 Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair +

October 26 Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw +

October 27 Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer +

October 29 Washington, DC @ Union Stage +

October 30 Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry +

November 1 Durham, NC @ Motorco Music Hall +

November 2 Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre +

November 3 Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade +

November 4 New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack's +

November 6 Houston, TX @ The Secret Group +

November 8 Austin, TX @ Levitation

November 9 Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Company

November 11 St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall +

w/ FACS *

