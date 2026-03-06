Jena Malone Sets 'Flowers for Men' Album; Check Out the Lead Single Now

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Singer-songwriter and actor Jena Malone has set the release of her first album in nearly a decade, and her first-ever full-length project released under her own name. Flowers for Men is out everywhere May 8 via her record label, There Was An Old Woman Records. Alongside this news, she has unveiled her lead single “Barstow," available below and announced a series of tour dates.

Flowers for Men channels a sound that Jena calls “sci-folk." The album was co-produced by Jamie Johnson and documents Malone's journey in undoing the expectations and hierarchies around relationships.

Malone says of Flowers for Men, “As soon as my son was born, I know I’d never love another human like I love him and started questioning the very traditional ideas of monogamy that had been ingrained in me. I began reading about polyamory and exploring different relationship styles, and some of the most honest songs I’ve ever written came from learning to navigate love from a new perspective."

Flowers for Men is a continuation of a lifelong love of songwriting that began as a child growing up in Lake Tahoe, which she later continued with her bands The Shoe and Jena Malone and her Bloodstains. Alongside her music, Malone has a career in film and television, including performances in Donnie Darko, The Hunger Games, Love Lies Bleeding and many more. Next, she will be seen in the newly announced Duffer Brothers show, The Boroughs, to be released on May 21 on Netflix.

Following the release of the upcoming album, Malone will stop in major cities across North America. She will kick off the run with a performance at Cafe Du Nord in San Francisco, before stopping in places like Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, New York City, and more. Fans can purchase tickets and stay up to date on upcoming performances HERE.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

06.23.2026 Tue - San Francisco, California - Cafe Du Nord

06.25.2026 Thu - Portland, Oregon - Polaris Hall

06.27.2026 Sat - Vancouver, British Columbia - Biltmore Cabaret

07.02.2026 Thu - Los Angeles, California - Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever Cemetery

07.08.2026 Wed - Chicago, Illinois - Schubas Tavern

07.10.2026 Fri - Toronto, Ontario - The Baby G

07.12.2026 Sun - Somerville, Massachusetts - Warehouse XI

07.14.2026 Tue - Queens, New York - Stone Circle Theatre

07.15.2026 Wed - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania - PhilaMOCA

07.16.2026 Thu - Washington, District of Columbia - DC9

Photo Credit: Elias Tahan