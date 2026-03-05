The Head And The Heart To Release Anniversary Deluxe Edition of Debut Album

🎭 NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Head and The Heart will release a deluxe, remastered version of their RIAA Certified Platinum self-titled debut album on May 1 to celebrate its 15th anniversary, featuring seven unreleased demos and other versions of hit songs.

The release includes a limited vinyl pressing, along with a digital release on all digital platforms. Ahead of the release, listen to the original 2009 demo version of “Lost In My Mind,” now available below.

Last week, The Head And The Heart announced a North American tour kicking off later this spring, where they will perform the album in its entirety as part of the 15 year celebration. The tour kicks off in Nashville, IN on May 1 and includes stops at Roosevelt University Auditorium Theatre in Chicago on May 2, Brooklyn Paramount in NYC on May 10, and more. The tour will conclude at Boch Center - Wang Theatre in Boston on May 14. Tickets are on sale now HERE.

Last November, The Head and The Heart released Ghosts In The Machinery EP, a limited-edition exclusive vinyl which was released for Record Store Day Black Friday. Last week, the band released the digital version of the EP on all streaming platforms. Purchase the digital EP HERE.

Last month, The Head and The Heart performed with The Seattle Symphony for a special one-night-only sold out performance at Benaroya Hall and set out on “The Human Tour” with 11x Grammy Award-winner Brandi Carlile including two nights at Madison Square Garden in NYC and a night at Kia Forum in LA last Friday. See below for a rundown of the remaining dates.

In addition to the anniversary tour, the band will play two various headline shows this year including two sold out performances at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on July 15 and July 16, 2026. Night one, on July 15, will feature a unique performance with The Colorado Symphony and support from Evan Honer. Night two, on July 16, will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the band's beloved breakout self-titled debut, with special guest Wilderado. The band will play the entirety of the album.

Last year, The Head and The Heart released their Verve Forecast album, Aperture. The album brings the band back to a DIY approach as it’s the first record self-produced by the band since their self-titled debut album in 2011.

The Head And The Heart (15th Anniversary Edition)

LP1

Cats and Dogs Coeur d’Alene Ghosts Down In The Valley Rivers and Roads Honey Come Home Lost In My Mind Winter Song Sounds Like Hallelujah Heaven Go Easy On Me

LP2

Down in the Valley (Original Demo 2009) Lost In My Mind (Original Demo 2009) Sounds Like Hallelujah (Original Demo 2009) Grace (2011) Oh Virginia (Live From Doe Bay 2011) Chasing A Ghost (iTunes Session 2012) Rivers and Roads (Live From Queen Anne House Show 2010)

North American Tour Dates:

March 4 - Portland, OR - Moda Center*

March 6 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center*

March 28 - Atlanta, GA - Brookhaven Cherry Blossom Festival

April 29 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, Jam for Good (Pediatric Cancer Benefit)

May 1 - Nashville, IN - Brown County Music Center #

May 2 - Chicago, IL - The Auditorium #

May 3 - Ann Arbor, MI - Michigan Theater #

May 4 - Milwaukee, WI - Riverside Theater #

May 7 - Woodstock, NY - Bearsville Theater # SOLD OUT

May 8 - Concord, NH - Capitol Center for the Arts - Chubb Theatre #

May 9 - North Adams, MA - Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art #

May 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Paramount #

May 12 - Charlottesville, VA - Jefferson Theater #

May 13 - Glenside, PA - Keswick Theatre # SOLD OUT

May 14 - Boston, MA - Boch Center - Wang Theatre #

June 19 - Missoula, MT - Zootown Festival

June 26 - Freehold, NJ - North To Shore Festival -- East Freehold Showgrounds

July 15 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ! SOLD OUT

July 16 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^ SOLD OUT

July 26 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap ^

August 14 - Costa Mesa, CA - OC Fair & Event Center ^

August 15 - Napa, CA - Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions

* w/ Brandi Carlile

$ w/ Tyler Ballgame

# w/ The Brudi Brothers

! w/ Colorado Symphony Orchestra and Evan Honer

^ w/ Wilderado