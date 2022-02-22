Regina Spektor Releases New Single from 'Home, before and after' Album

Critically acclaimed artist Regina Spektor's eighth studio album Home, before and after is set for release June 24 on Warner Records. Pre-order here.

In anticipation of the upcoming record, Spektor is unveiling the album's first single "Becoming All Alone."

Spektor is playing a special homecoming show at New York City's iconic Carnegie Hall on April 11. Artist pre-sale begins tomorrow, February 23, with Live Nation pre-sale starting on Thursday, February 24. General on-sale is this Friday, February 25. More info/tickets here. She is also set to play shows in Salt Lake City, Aspen and Denver this July; see below for a list of dates.

Home, before and after is Regina Spektor's eighth studio album and most quintessentially "New York" in years. Recorded in upstate New York, produced by John Congleton and coproduced by Spektor, the album is Spektor at her most inspired, heralded by "Becoming All Alone," a surrealist ballad that swells with arrangements and comes alive in your head.

During the summer of 2019, Spektor completed a successful five-night Broadway residency at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, marking her debut on the Great White Way. The Daily Beast called the run "both whimsical and thunderous," with Gothamist saying Spektor "delights on Broadway with a fun, zany show."

Spektor's most recent album, 2016's Remember Us To Life, has been the subject of extensive critical praise from the likes of NPR, Entertainment Weekly, New York Magazine, People and many more.

Regina Spektor is synonymous with New York City. The Russian-Jewish-American singer, songwriter and pianist got her own Sign on the Bronx Walk of Fame, as well as "Regina Spektor Day," (June 11, 2019) proclaimed by Mayor Bill DeBlasio. The Grammy Award nominee first saw commercial success with the RIAA Gold-certified LP Begin to Hope which includes singles "On the Radio," "Better," "Samson," as well as "Fidelity" which climbed the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart.

Spektor's fifth album, Far (2009), and sixth album, What We Saw From the Cheap Seats (2012), both debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Spektor has performed at The White House as well as on Broadway, Saturday Night Live and contributed to many projects spanning film, television, and music including The Hamilton Mixtape.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

April 11-Carnegie Hall-New York, NY

July 6-Sandy Amphitheater-Salt Lake City, UT

July 8-Villar PAC-Aspen, CO

July 9-Paramount Theater-Denver, CO

July 10-Red Rocks Amphitheatre-Morrison, CO