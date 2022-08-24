Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Qwynn To Release New Single 'Only One' On Friday

Qwynn To Release New Single 'Only One' On Friday

The new single will be released on August 26.

Aug. 24, 2022  

On August 26th, Nashville-based singer/songwriter "Qwynn" will drop her new track "Only One."

"'Only One'" is really a coming of age song about the realization that you can ultimately only count on yourself in life," comments Qwynn. "After learning this the hard way, I wanted to write a song about embracing the idea that you might as well take control from the beginning, you are the only one that can."

The single was recorded in Nashville and co-written by Qwynn, producer/songwriter Matt Wilder, who began as a protégé and signed artist with legendary producer Dan Hartman (James Brown, Tina Turner, Joe Cocker, Steve Winwood, Paul Young) and songwriter Brian Maher, who co-penned Justin Moore's #1 songs "Small Town USA" and "Til My Last Day" and has landed cuts by artists such as Taylor Swift, Lonestar and Kenny Wayne Shepherd.

Qwynn also works with 2x Grammy Award Winner Rebecca Lynn Howard and American Music Award winner Moe Loughran from Nashville Creative House as her vocal coaches.

Prior to 2022, Qwynn (under the name Quinn L'Esperance) released four singles and music videos including "Dance In The Garden" (a tribute to her brother, Connor, who is on the autism spectrum and featured in the video,) "Human Connection," a song that shed light on the importance of human connection during the pandemic, "Heavyweight" which was choreographed by Jabari Odom (Miley Cyrus, Mariah Carey, Usher) and "Unstoppable," a song inspiring people to live fearlessly. Qwynn has also co-directed and co-produced all her music videos to her singles.

Qwynn grew up in Mayfield Heights, Ohio as a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Qwynn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, discovering her talents in singing and acting.

Qwynn has since performed live at fundraising events for the Dare2Dream Foundation, Relay For Life, performed the National Anthem at the Indians vs. Tigers game and most recently hosted and sang at the finish line celebration at the Autism Speaks LA Walk at the Dodger's Stadium.

After a quick two month trip to record in Nashville (that turned into a six month trip,) Qwynn moved from Los Angeles to chase her musical dreams in Tennessee. Since then, she has performed at numerous events in Nashville, most recently at an event for Babes Social Co.

"Only One" will be available everywhere on August 26th, 2022.




