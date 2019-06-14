Quando Rondo Sets FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO THE STAGE TOUR

Never Broke Again/Atlantic recording artist Quando Rondo has announced plans for a major U.S. live tour. The "From The Neighborhood To The Stage Tour" gets underway September 8th at Cleveland, OH's Grog Shop and then travels into early October (see attached itinerary). Tickets for all announced dates go on sale everywhere today - for complete details, please visit here!

The upcoming tour celebrates the recent release of Quando Rondo's chart-topping new project, FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO THE STAGE, available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE. The project - which hit #1 on Apple Music's overall album chart upon its May release - Includes such electrifying new tracks as "Why We Can't," joined by a brand new companion visual, streaming HERE.

FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO THE STAGE is further highlighted by the singles, "New Ones (Feat. NoCap)," "Imperfect Flower," and "Scarred From Love," all joined by official videos streaming now at the Savannah, GA-based rapper's official YouTube channel HERE. The latter track was recently added to Topsify's "Hip Hop R&B Nation" playlist on both Spotify and Apple Music, while its official companion visual has earned over 25 million individual views via YouTube alone HERE.

FROM THE NEIGHBORHOOD TO THE STAGE follows an incredible 2018 that saw Quando Rondo team with YoungBoy Never Broke Again for his acclaimed 4LOYALTY EP, highlighted by the hit single/video, "I Am Who They Say I Am (Feat. Kevin Gates And Quando Rondo)," now boasting over 43 million views HERE. In addition, Quando - who joined SOBxRBE as special guest on their sold out "Global Gangin'" North American tour - released Life B4 Fame: The Documentary, a powerful short film chronicling his Savannah youth and young manhood, streaming HERE.

SEPTEMBER

8 Cleveland, OH The Grog Shop

9 Brooklyn, NY The Knitting Factory - Brooklyn

11 Cambridge, MA Middle East Downstairs

13 Philadelphia, PA The Foundry at The Fillmore

14 College Park, MD Milk boy

15 Charlotte, NC The Underground

16 Atlanta, GA The Loft - Atlanta

18 Mobile, AL Soul Kitchen Music Hall (Small Room)

20 Jackson, MS The Hideaway

21 Memphis, TN Growlers

22 New Orleans, LA Joy Theater

24 Dallas, TX House of Blues Dallas Cambridge Room

25 Houston, TX The Studio at Warehouse Live

26 Austin, TX Empire Control Room

29 Denver, CO Cervantes' Other Side

OCTOBER

2 Scottsdale, AZ Pub Rock

4 Los Angeles, CA 1720

5 Anaheim, CA Chain Reaction

6 Oakland, CA The New Parish

9 Seattle, WA Chop Suey





