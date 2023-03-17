Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Purple Tears Links With Swae Lee for Debut Single 'Work It Out'

Given the character of the song and it's deep emotional resonance, expect to hear a lot more from Purple Tears in 2023.

Mar. 17, 2023  

electronic-alt pop group, Purple Tears, joins forces with hip-hop superstar Swae Lee for the hypnotic single "Work It Out."

"Work It Out" featuring Swae Lee is the debut release from Purple Tears -- a groundbreaking artist project featuring critically acclaimed music industry veterans amid a kaleidoscope of shimmering electronic sounds. In a world suffering from online overshare, Purple Tears is doing something different and bold, allowing music, messages, and creativity to remain at the forefront of conversation.

"Purple Tears is a vibe! I knew when we were creating 'Work It Out' how special this song was going to be!" says Swae Lee.

With Swae Lee sprinkling a little magic on the track and an all-star lineup of songwriters including Adam Levine, the enigmatic newcomer is off to a rarified start. "Work It Out," which bridges the alternative, pop, and electronic worlds, speaks to owning mistakes and fighting for forgiveness. "It's a song that was always felt; but, the courage was never there to write it before," says Purple Tears of the track. "If it had come earlier, maybe she would still be here."

"Stop, where are you going? Stop, let's take a moment," Purple Tears croons on the opening verse over mellow synths and pops. "Aye love, I want you to stay with me." Unfortunately, as the production veers into alt-leaning electronic territory, it seems that it might be too late. "I need you now, but you're already leaving," he laments, before making one late emotional plea for reconciliation on the chorus: "Hey girl, we can learn to work it out."

While the project remains shrouded in mystery, Purple Tears is excited to share their creations. "We're pumped to be releasing our debut single as a member of the Warner Records family and can't wait to see the fan reactions. So much more to come!" Purple Tears promises.

Watch the new music video here:

About Purple Tears

Purple Tears is an electronic-alt pop artist, selectively drawing upon critically acclaimed singers, songwriters and producers as the music instructs. The group's debut track, "Work It Out" featuring Swae Lee, is the first taste of what's to come in 2023 and beyond. While those behind Purple Tears remain unspoken, collaborators include Landline, Khalif Malik Ibn Shaman Brown, Ryan Press, Adam Levine and more.

Photo Credit: Hailey Rucobo




