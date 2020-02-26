Phoebe Bridgers Releases 'Garden Song'

Today sees the highly anticipated release of new solo material from Phoebe Bridgers. "Garden Song", accompanied by a video directed by Bridgers' brother Jackson Bridgers, is out now on Dead Oceans.

The past two and a half years have seen the Pasadena, California native go from unknown singer/songwriter to one of music's most lauded young stars. In September 2017, at the age of 23, she released her debut album Stranger In The Alps and quickly found an audience for her intimate and confessional songs. The New York Times noted that Stranger In The Alps was an album that "set the bar for a new generation of singer-songwriters." A European tour with Conor Oberst led the pair to form a "supergroup" of sorts - Better Oblivion Community Center - and an acclaimed eponymous album released in early 2019. Before that, Bridgers recorded and toured with another collaborative outfit - boygenius - a trio formed with the musicians Lucy Dacus and Julien Baker. Their enthralling six song EP topped music critics' Year End lists in 2018. Most recently, Bridgers dueted with The National's Matt Berninger on his debut solo single "Walking On A String" and united with Berninger and Fiona Apple for a charity Christmas single: a cover of Simon and Garfunkel's "7 O'Clock News/ Silent Night" to benefit Planned Parenthood.

Bridgers will spend Spring 2020 touring Japan, Australia and New Zealand (with The National) and North America (with The 1975). All tour dates below. She recently confirmed a string of Summer festivals.

"Garden Song" was recorded at Sound City Studios in Van Nuys, California and produced by Bridgers and her Stranger In The Alps producers/collaborators Tony Berg and Ethan Gruska. For the video, Bridgers asked her younger brother Jackson to film her smoking a bong and to then "surprise" her with what happens next. For a non-smoker, the effect was particularly strong and the resulting video captures Bridgers being weirded out by various furry monsters and - at one point - the comedian/author Tig Notaro in a monk's costume.

Phoebe Bridgers On Tour:

03/17/20 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity #

03/18/20 - Tokyo, Japan - Zepp DiverCity #

03/21/20 - Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre #

03/22/20 - Perth, Australia - Fremantle Arts Centre #

03/24/20 - Sydney, Australia - ICC #

03/25/20 - Sydney, Australia - ICC #

03/27/20 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall #

03/28/20 - Brisbane, Australia - Fortitude Music Hall #

03/30/20 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre #

03/31/20 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre #

04/01/20 - Melbourne, Australia - Palais Theatre #

04/03/20 - Auckland, New Zealand - Aotea Centre #

04/04/20 - Auckland, New Zealand - Aotea Centre #

04/27/20 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Pavilion%

04/29/20 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheater%

05/01/20 - Atlanta, GA - Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/02/20 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion%

05/03/20 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center%

05/05/20 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena%

05/07/20 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum%

05/08/20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre%

05/11/20 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre%

05/13/20 - Omaha, NE - Baxter Arena%

05/14/20 - St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center%

05/16/20 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center%

05/18/20 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum%

05/19/20 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center%

05/21/20 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage%

05/23/20 - Washington, DC - The Anthem%

05/24/20 - Boston, MA - Boston Calling Music Festival

05/26/20 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden%

05/29/20 - Hanover, MD - The Hall at Live! Casino and Hotel%

06/02/20 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center%

06/03/20 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse%

06/05/20 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater%

06/06/20 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center%

06/08/20 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place%

06/09/20 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater%

07/04/20 - Werchter, Belgium - Rock Werchter 2020

07/09/20 - Madrid, Spain - Mad Cool Festival

07/11/20 - London, UK - Finsbury Park

07/17/20 - Suffolk, UK - Latitude Festival

07/19/20 - Chicago, IL - Pitchfork Music Festival

07/31/20 - 08/02/20 - Montreal, QC - Osheaga Festival

# = supporting The National % = supporting The 1975

